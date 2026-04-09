Jena Sims Totally Masters Her Poses in These 6 SI Swimsuit Snaps

The first round of the 2026 Masters Tournament officially teed off today, and we’ve loved not only tuning into the action on the green, but watching the fun through the lens of SI Swimsuit model Jena Sims’s Instagram account.

The 2024 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year is currently on site at Augusta National Golf Club, supporting her husband, Brooks Koepka, who is competing in the prestigious tournament. From her on-brand ensembles thus far to sweet moments shared with her husband and son, Crew, Sims is taking her 333,000 Instagram followers along for the ride.

On Wednesday, April 8, Sims and Koepka shared a joint post containing pics from the Par 3 Contest. In the carousel, the sweet family of three were captured on the green, with the 2023 Swim Search co-winner and her little boy wearing matching white jumpsuits, serving as Kopeka’s caddies.

“I CANT HANDLE HOW CUTEEEEE HE IS in his little white fit,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin gushed in the comments section.

“It’s the monster truck in the pocket for us! #boymom but seriously, couldn’t love this more!! 💛💚,” the official Little Chipper Golf account added. Someone else concurred, also pointing out the toy car in Sim’s pocket in several snaps, “Monster Truck Mom Era 🛻.”

On her Instagram story, Sims showcased how she accessorized her caddy jumpsuit for the occasion, including jazzing things up with her accessories. She opted for a “K” initial necklace and wore a green and white heart pendant for a cute necklace stack, along with layers of bracelets on her wrist.

Sims in the SI Swimsuit Issue

While we’re enjoying seeing Sims soak up the energy of The Masters this week, it’s making us reminisce on her SI Swimsuit photo shoots to date. The Pageant of Hope founder traveled to Mexico for her rookie feature in 2024, and her work on set with photographer Yu Tsai earned her the aforementioned Rookie of the Year honors.

Last year, Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda, and the Georgia native will return to the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue when the magazine hits newsstands next May. She was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Fort Myers, Fla.

In honor of the occasion, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite snapshots of Sims on set over the years. Be sure to stay tuned for her latest gallery to drop next month!

Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by SAME. Cuff by Ettika. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Lybethras. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Lybethras. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Mikoh. Bracelets by JOHANNA ORTIZ VACATION. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated