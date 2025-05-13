The Best Swimwear Trends for 2025 According to the SI Swimsuit Issue
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025 issue not only features an incredible list of talent each year, but it also foreshadows to the fashion trends that will be seen on beaches and at pools everywhere this summer. The editors spent countless hours researching the best swim and resort wear for the 2025 issue from animal print one-piece bathing suits to Palm Royale-inspired country club sets.
Everyone on the team is excited about all these trends, and we sat down with editor Margot Zamet and editoiral assistant Elizabeth Wentworth to learn more about their favorites for the season. “I love my JMP crochet bikini,” Zamet shares. “They are so comfortable and well made. Crochet always just feels like the ultimate cool girl, effortless and hot option.”
On the other hand, Wentworth is ready to live on the wild side. “I can’t wait to wear animal print this summer,” she says. “Reina Olga is one of my favorite swimwear brands because they make a handful of mix-and-match animal print patterns that are so fun and flattering. I also already have some beach jewelry on hand! I personally love accessorizing a suit for a beach day.”
Keep scrolling to see some of the SI Swimsuit ladies from Olivia Dunne to Nicole Williams English in this season’s trends as well as bathing suits that need to immediately be added to cart.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Animal print
Animal print is always sexy and fun, which is why it was a main element on the Bermuda shoots paired with playful accessories. Each year, there seems to be some implementation of these wild prints in collections, but they are back in a big way this season. To us, they will always be a classic and a staple that can be worn for swimming or making a bold statement at a party. It’s a print worth splurging on since it stands the test of time.
Lybrethas Leopard Thais One Piece, $160
Vitamin A Swim Mika One Piece, $165
Reina Olga Hammond Bikini Top, $191
Grecian Goddess
Let out your inner Athena with the Grecian goddess trend. The ethereal style leans into femininity while still feeling elevated and mature. In Bermuda, these looks were heavily influenced by natural materials. Lauren Chan, who was newly engaged on set, particularly loved this trend because it felt bridal. These looks are more for the party scene than in the water. Add some metallic and shimmer to enhance any look.
Beach Riot Drea Underwire Top, $128
Norma Kamali Snake Mesh Mio One Piece, $225
Tularosa Cersei One Piece, $128
Palm Royale
With the success of the AppleTV show Palm Royale, the 70s-inspired fashion has made quite the comeback. The feminine and classy style swimsuits featured from the Jamaica shoots are a contemporary interpreation of Slim Aaron's signature style. They are bold with their colors and retro patterns, but still reserved enough for the country club or wherever you plan to be seen.
SAME Scarlet Red/Pink, $150
OSÉREE Shine One-Shouldered Glitter Swimsuit, $270
Mango Stripe Print Hoop Bikini Top, $45.99
Cutout one pieces
Cutout one piece bathing suits are visually interesting and very flattering as seen in Switzerland's story, from Boca Raton and throughout the issue. They are a modern, dynamic and a great way to still feel sexy and edgy while being mostly covered. They also are great for swimming and movement, but we must warn you, the SPF needs to be applied regularly to avoid weird tanlines.
Mugler Cut Out Swimsuit, $343
Tinye Swim 009 One Piece Captain, $68
LSPACE Seas the Day One Piece Swimsuit, $224
Long Sleeve Swimwear
For those people that really do not love to worship the sun, long sleeve swimwear is a fashionable way to protect yourself from those powerful rays! They are also great for cooler beach days, swimming or surfing, and in Hunter McGrady's case — on a mountain in Saas-Fee, Switzerland!
Sienna Swim Trestles Surf Top, $109
Gigi C Nicole Surfsuit One Piece, $395
Tropic of C Playa Rushguard, on sale for $100
Crochet
Crochet is not just for your grandma anymore. The handcrafted pieces blend nostalgia with beach and boho vibes while keeping it cheeky. In Jamaica, the style direction was heavily influenced by the colors of Jamaica’s flag and Rastafraian culture. We wanted the styling to feel effortless, fun and very natural. Though they look great, these are best kept dry and for lounging.
INDAH Lotus Top, $119
Luxsea Santorini Crochet Bikini Top, $75
Aerie Cloudweave Crochet Voop Bikini Top, on sale for $26.97
Beach Jewelry
Accessorizing beach looks is a great way to be bold and guarantee to have all eyes on you. They can be as grand as what is featured in the SI Swimsuit 2025 issue or more realistic with body chains, shell anklets and necklaces. These looks may be best for lounging. The best part – just throw on a coverup for a post pool soiree, and you are ready to go!
Simon Miller Raffia Deco Earrings, $118
Brinker + Eliza Theodora Necklace, $358
Alco Jewelry Esther Waist Chain, $64
For more swimsuit inspiration, be sure to pick up a copy of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2025 issue.