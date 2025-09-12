Jenny Lei Built Freja New York Brick By Brick, Now It’s Redefining Modern Minimalism
We’re spotlighting inspiring female founders who are making waves in their industries. Female Founder Fridays is all about celebrating their stories—how they built their brands, the challenges they’ve overcome and the lessons they’ve learned along the way.
What started as one woman’s search for the perfect work bag has become a blueprint for modern minimalism. When Jenny Lei couldn’t find a design that was timeless, functional and responsibly made, she set out to create it herself—and she’s built Freja New York entirely on her own terms. Unlike many accessories labels that rely on outside investors or chase rapid growth, hers, launched in 2020, has been a deliberately slow, self-funded journey.
“It hasn’t been without its challenges,” she tells SI Swimsuit, adding that for three years she wasn’t making money herself, and in year two she took out a $450,000 loan. “But I can really say I’ve built this business brick by brick from the ground up and know it inside and out, something I would not trade for speed or growth.”
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
That commitment to growing slowly, staying true to her vision and protecting the brand above all else is what has set Freja apart in an industry obsessed with the next big thing.
Building Freja on her own terms
Five years in, Lei remains closely tied to every part of her brand. “I’m still very involved in every aspect of the business,” she says. But the past year marked a shift; Freja brought on a creative team to manage day-to-day operations. Now Lei steps in at key moments like early brainstorms, major design decisions and final approvals, while she focuses more on long-term strategy and expansion.
That balance reflects the same intentionality that defines her products. Nothing at Freja is rushed, whether it’s internal processes or external growth. “We’re not in a hurry to get anywhere fast, and protecting the brand and staying true to our core values is always my number one priority,” she adds.
It’s an approach that goes against the grain in an industry built on hype cycles. But Lei has always favored patience over speed, knowing that every thoughtful choice—whether about hiring, design or expansion—cements Freja’s foundation for the long haul.
“Choices have to feel good now, and in 10 years,” she shares.
Function, community and timeless design
Every bag at Freja begins with questions of purpose: What does the Freja woman need as she moves through her day? What role will this piece play? Why does it deserve a place in her curation?
Inspiration is always rooted in function, and nothing makes it past the drawing board unless it earns a unanimous reaction from her team. “We know it’s Freja if it’s a ‘hell yes’ from the whole team, and not a second sooner,” Lei explains, adding that she’s never interested in launching products just for the sake of it—or to stick to any artificial cadence.
That measured approach has resulted in a lineup that feels both modern and enduring. Lei’s current favorite is the Jane ($268), a structured yet versatile design, and the latest addition to the Freja family.
Community favorites include the Caroline ($268) and Mini Chrystie ($268), while the Paloma ($368) and Hudson ($288) have become timeless anchors—classic silhouettes that, as she puts it, are “low key and easy to wear.”
And of course, there’s the Linnea ($318)—the perfect work tote that embodies the idea Freja was founded on, even if the OG Chrystie ($278) was the first bag to officially launch.
But beyond the styles themselves, Lei is most focused on the feeling her bags create. She wants people to feel like their “best version” when carrying Freja—“confident, effortless, polished, grounded.”
Launching a self-funded brand isn’t for the weak. It’s for women like Lei, who treat independence as a privilege—the freedom to make choices on her own terms, at a pace that feels right. Through her Substack, she brings readers, fans and customers into the full picture: the triumphs, the tribulations and the wisdom she’s picked up along the way.
“I never started Freja to become a big brand—I wanted to build something special for the people who believed in our mission,” she says.
Shop now at frejanyc.com.
Female Founder Q&A
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received?
If you don’t tell your story, someone else will.
What do you wish you knew before starting your brand?
The work builds you more than you build it. Freja has been the greatest forcing function for self-reflection and growth. Business is simple. Not easy, but simple. What’s hard is the mentality, self-belief and confidence — that’s something that needs to be earned through repetition, by continuously showing up and staying committed even when you see zero results.
What was your “I made it” moment?
Being able to retire my parents. Knowing they don’t have to worry about me anymore.
What has been the most unexpected challenge of running your business?
Honestly, I really love what I do. It feels like a different job every 3–6 months, and as someone who needs a ton of stimulation and novelty, it’s perfect.
What’s your favorite memory from starting the brand?
Seeing my parents wear their Freja bags on a family trip for the first time—and on every subsequent outing after that. Nothing quite compares to that feeling.