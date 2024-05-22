Jillian Hayes Was Sleek and Stunning During SI Swimsuit Feature in Belize
This year’s SI Swimsuit Issue brought a lot of familiarity—returning models and brand legends—to the fold. There were a lot of new faces, too, including rookie features and first timers. It was that combination of new and familiar that makes the 60th anniversary issue so epic. Not only did brand regulars continue to shine in the pages of the issue, but newcomers did, too.
We are particularly excited to welcome several Big 12 athletes to the fold this year. With the brand partnership came SI Swimsuit-sponsored campus visits to a handful of colleges around the country. Likewise, it brought three new models to the pages of the magazine, and among them was University of Cincinnati basketball player Jillian Hayes.
She is a dedicated athlete, the host of her own podcast, Half an Athlete, and now an SI Swimsuit model. Her 2024 feature brought her to the beaches of Belize, where she posed alongside fellow Big 12 athletes Jas Williams and Alexa Massari for photos captured by Derek Kettela.
On the set of her SI Swimsuit photo shoot, Hayes proved that she has serious skill beyond the basketball court. But it is her on-court skills that will be taking her back to the University of Cincinnati next year, where she will play a fifth season with the team. After college, she hopes to blend her love for playing sports with her passion for talking about them in the form of sports broadcasting.
But for now, she’ll gear up for another season of college hoops—and reflecting on what we’re sure was a momentous moment for her with SI Swimsuit. Here are a few photos from her epic trip.