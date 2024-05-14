Jas Williams
Jasmine Williams got her start at the University of Oregon, where she committed to play softball at the age of 14. After four successful years—which saw Pac-12 All-Defensive team honors and dozens of starts for the talented player—she transferred to UCF for her final few years of eligibility. During the spring 2023 season, Williams was named to the AAC All-Conference Second Team and the AAC All-Tournament Team. Beyond the field, she spends her time with her family, her husband and their son Zee. The athlete hopes to pursue a professional softball career following her graduation in the spring of 2024. Williams makes her 2024 SI Swimsuit debut in the 60th anniversary issue.
GALLERIES
VIDEOS
ARTICLES
Published