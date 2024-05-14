Hayes is an athlete through-and-through. In addition to her four-year college basketball career at the University of Cincinnati, she hosts her own podcast, Half an Athlete, and intends to pursue both professional basketball overseas and sports broadcasting. She takes inspiration from her family, who all pursued sports collegiately or professionally. The athlete makes her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2024.
Placencia, a narrow peninsula off the southeastern Coast of Belize, features stunning beaches and beautiful views of the Caribbean Sea. Steeped in Belizean culture and rich history, the laid-back location—offering opportunities for both relaxation and adventure—served as the perfect destination for the 2024 SI Swimsuit team.
To highlight the power, strength and femininity of Hayes and the other Big 12 athletes on location, the SI Swimsuit team opted for all-black ensembles, as well as dark hues of blue and some pops of silver. And with little to no accessories, the focus in the resulting images is solely on the women, with no distractions.
Hair: Adam Maclay for BA Reps using René Furterer & GHD Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using Loving Tan, Supergoop!, French Farmacie, Hourglass Cosmetics, Dior Beauty, and West Barn Co. Photographer: Derek Kettela
Jas Williams, Jillian Hayes and Alexa Massari were photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Jas’s swimsuit by SAGESWIM. Jillian’s swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. Alexa’s swimsuit by Bad N Bare. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Jillian Hayes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by NATAYAKIM. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
