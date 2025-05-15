Jordan Chiles Shares Moving Message About Appreciating Her Own Beauty With SI Swimsuit Photos
Jordan Chiles stands as an impressive figure to look up to for courage and strength. In celebration of the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, for which she serves as one of four cover models, the Olympian took to Instagram to share an inspirational message. Shedding light on finding the determination to accept herself as the remarkable woman that she is, she opened up about the negative thinking she had experienced.
Reflecting on landing the cover of SI Swimsuit, Chiles shared several photos from her stunning shoot at The Boca Raton with photographer Ben Horton. Her photos embody not only might, but also grace. Paired with her powerful message, this moving post has us in our feels.
As expected, fans, friends and peers jumped into Chiles’s comments section to share their love.
“Oh these beautiful words!!! They match the person so perfectly. Congratulations cover model !! ❤️❤️❤️Xoxoxoxoxo,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day wrote.
“You’re AMAZING ❤️❤️❤️,” Los Angeles Sparks player and SI Swimsuit model Cameron Brink added.
On set with SI Swimsuit, Chiles opened up more on embracing her body.
“The biggest thing I want people to take away is understanding that my body is my body and that I have the ability to express it in millions of different ways and people are going to accept that,” the 24-year-old gymnast shared. “It’s really cool just being able to finally embrace my beauty in the way I can so hopefully people can see the beauty inside of me and that they understand that this is a dream come true for me.”
Chiles hopes she’s not the only one who embarks on this journey of self-love and self-acceptance, wanting younger generations to not only embrace their beauty but to also find their voice.
“I think the thing that I would love to see is when you’re at a young age, using your voice. That was one thing that I tried doing, but it wasn’t being heard. ‘You’re just saying this because,’ you know, ‘you have an attitude’ or something like that, and it was like, ‘No, I’m actually going through these phases of my life. And I would like for you to at least listen. You don’t have to give me feedback or anything like that, but at least listen,’” Chiles explained while on location.
“So yeah, I just want, you know, them to know that you can use your voice at any point in time, whether somebody’s listening or not, but as long as you can get it out and you feel like you can look back and be like, ‘I’m happy I use my voice because I wanna be where I am right now,’ then go for it, because that’s what I wish I did,” she added.
Chiles’s talent, resilience, passion and beauty make her an incredible person the world can’t help but look up to.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online now and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.
Meet the models at the exclusive SI Swimsuit Social Club this weekend. Secure your spot here.