Jordan Chiles Shakes it in Flirty TikTok Dance After Making SI Swimsuit Debut
It’s been a big year for gymnast Jordan Chiles. The 23-year-old returned to the Olympics this summer for the Paris Games, where she competed for Team USA and cemented a huge moment in history—finishing the floor gymnastics competition in third place, resulting in an all-Black podium for the first time ever alongside Simone Biles and Rebeca Andrade. But unfortunately, her victory was tainted when another review determined she‘d be placed fifth instead, getting her bronze medal stripped away in the process.
Though it’s been a “very difficult time” since the 2024 Olympics, as Chiles has shared, she isn’t going to let this disappointing moment define her. Amid her legal fight to get her medal back, she’s also focusing on other opportunities, doing just that this month when posing for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. And after the brand made the very exciting announcement on Nov. 11, the Oregon-born athlete took to TikTok to brighten her fans’s days.
Using the song “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” by GloRilla & Sexyy Red, Chiles showed off her impressive dance moves while joining in on a TikTok trend. The gymnast, who will return to UCLA in 2025, recently debuted long platinum blonde hair, and she rocked it with a black bandana in the new video. She wore a white shirt, a white zip-up hooded sweatshirt and white sweatpants. Chiles completed the look with black booties as she danced to the catchy lyrics. Watch the TikTok video here.
It didn’t take long for Chiles’s fans to show up to the comments section, leaving her excited reactions to the post. “The hair 🤌🏼 The lighting 🤌🏼 The execution 🤌🏼,” one wrote, while another commented, “OK MISS MAM 🥰.” A third added, “Oooo I just knew Baby Jo was gonna hop on this dance 😍🤤.”
We love to see Chiles in such great spirits, and she has a lot to be proud of. Since the Paris Games, she walked in her first New York Fashion Show event for the designer Kim Shui, joined Biles on her Gold Over America Tour and was named one of Ebony Magazine‘s Power 100 honorees in their Leaders In Sports category. Plus, Chiles made her very first TV interview appearance this week when joining Hoda Kotb on NBC’s TODAY show to discuss her bronze medal loss. When looking to what’s next, Chiles shared the 2028 Olympics are “in and out of [her] mind.”
“I’ll be able to overcome this. And I’ll be able to look back and say, ‘You know what? That was just a portion of my story, but it’s the truth,’” Chiles reflected on the 2024 Olympics.
We’ll have more to come from Chiles’s SI Swimsuit photo shoot, but in the meantime, check out her awesome first official image, seeing her rock a bright blue cut-out one-piece swimsuit from Tinye:
We can’t wait to keep watching Chiles shine.