Celebrate Kamie Crawford’s Birthday Weekend With a Look Back At Her Beautiful Belize Shoot

We’re wishing Kamie Crawford a very happy birthday!

Crawford is celebrating her special day this weekend, on Sunday, Oct. 25. However, the model and Relationsh*t With Kamie Crawford podcast host gave us a gift this week when she announced she’ll appear in SI Swimsuit’s 2027 issue. Traveling to Mallorca and Ibiza with ten fellow models—including a mix of returning brand legends and exciting rookies—the stunning shoot will mark Crawford’s fourth feature with the magazine.

Debuting in SI Swimsuit in 2022 with a striking shoot in St. Croix, Crawford returned to the glossy pages of the annual issue for a sophomore shoot in Dominica one year later. And most recently, the model took our breath away on the beautiful beaches of Belize in 2024. So—to celebrate the star’s birthday and her return to the annual issue—we’re looking back at just a few of our favorite photos from her 2024 feature.

Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Pursuit the Label. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Crawford—who tied the knot with her longtime partner in a breathtaking ceremony this September—looked incredible on the sun-drenched shoreline. From sporty one-pieces to classic string bikinis, the styles shone on the star as she strutted her stuff in the sand. For her third SI Swimsuit feature, Crawford posed for photographer Derek Kettela in an array of breathtaking designer swim looks, all crafted in an eye-popping red shade.

Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

“The color red took street style, runways, fashion weeks, campaigns and brand marketing by storm last year, and the team needed to hop on the narrative,” the SI Swimsuit style team said of the wardrobe. “From cherry red and firetruck ruby incorporated into fun prints and unique materials, the styling on set in San Pedro truly let the bold, sexy color do the talking.”

Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Los Angeles Apparel. Shirt by Santa Brands. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by It’s Now Cool. Bangles by Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

As noted above, Crawford reunited with SI Swimsuit this week for the forthcoming 2027 issue. For her fourth feature, she traveled to Spain with returning brand stars Brooks Nader, Claire Kittle, Gabi Moura, Jena Sims, Meredith Mickelson, Nicole Williams English, Tunde Oyeneyin and XANDRA, as well as newcomers Azzi Fudd and Charley Hull. Throughout the week, she has also shared sneak peeks of her trip on social media, including a glimpse of the welcome package she received before leaving for the airport, which was chock-full of fashion-forward SI Swimsuit goodies.

Needless to say, we can’t wait to see more from the birthday girl’s fourth shoot with the team, and SI Swimsuit 2027 can’t come soon enough!

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