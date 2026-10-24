Celebrate Kamie Crawford’s Birthday Weekend With a Look Back At Her Beautiful Belize Shoot
We’re wishing Kamie Crawford a very happy birthday!
Crawford is celebrating her special day this weekend, on Sunday, Oct. 25. However, the model and Relationsh*t With Kamie Crawford podcast host gave us a gift this week when she announced she’ll appear in SI Swimsuit’s 2027 issue. Traveling to Mallorca and Ibiza with ten fellow models—including a mix of returning brand legends and exciting rookies—the stunning shoot will mark Crawford’s fourth feature with the magazine.
Debuting in SI Swimsuit in 2022 with a striking shoot in St. Croix, Crawford returned to the glossy pages of the annual issue for a sophomore shoot in Dominica one year later. And most recently, the model took our breath away on the beautiful beaches of Belize in 2024. So—to celebrate the star’s birthday and her return to the annual issue—we’re looking back at just a few of our favorite photos from her 2024 feature.
Crawford—who tied the knot with her longtime partner in a breathtaking ceremony this September—looked incredible on the sun-drenched shoreline. From sporty one-pieces to classic string bikinis, the styles shone on the star as she strutted her stuff in the sand. For her third SI Swimsuit feature, Crawford posed for photographer Derek Kettela in an array of breathtaking designer swim looks, all crafted in an eye-popping red shade.
“The color red took street style, runways, fashion weeks, campaigns and brand marketing by storm last year, and the team needed to hop on the narrative,” the SI Swimsuit style team said of the wardrobe. “From cherry red and firetruck ruby incorporated into fun prints and unique materials, the styling on set in San Pedro truly let the bold, sexy color do the talking.”
As noted above, Crawford reunited with SI Swimsuit this week for the forthcoming 2027 issue. For her fourth feature, she traveled to Spain with returning brand stars Brooks Nader, Claire Kittle, Gabi Moura, Jena Sims, Meredith Mickelson, Nicole Williams English, Tunde Oyeneyin and XANDRA, as well as newcomers Azzi Fudd and Charley Hull. Throughout the week, she has also shared sneak peeks of her trip on social media, including a glimpse of the welcome package she received before leaving for the airport, which was chock-full of fashion-forward SI Swimsuit goodies.
Needless to say, we can’t wait to see more from the birthday girl’s fourth shoot with the team, and SI Swimsuit 2027 can’t come soon enough!
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Allie Hayes is an experienced pop culture staff writer and editor specializing in movies, TV and celebrity news. Before joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team as a Breaking/Trending News Editor, she worked at several outlets including BuzzFeed, The Daily Dot, and Newsweek. When she’s not writing for work (or writing for fun), you’ll find her curled up on the couch reading yet another romance novel, obsessively watching pro wrestling with her friends, or taking blurry photos of her two adorable cats.