Kamie Crawford, Camille Kostek and Katrina Scott Took Neutrals to the Next Level in St. Croix
We’re suckers for neutral swimwear, and—when we need a new swimsuit or some style inspiration—these 2022 photo shoots from St. Croix are the perfect mood board.
Kamie Crawford
Crawford headed to the shores of St. Croix for her SI Swimsuit debut, before her tenure with the magazine would take the former Catfish: The TV Show host to Dominica (2023) and Belize (2024). Ahead of the issue’s release, Crawford deemed her rookie campaign “a huge leap forward in [her] life and career.” Afterwards, she proudly gushed about her experience with the SI Swimsuit team.
“I don’t think I realized, until I became a part of the team, what a family it is,” Crawford said in December of that year. “Exactly what they put out is exactly what it is, which is rare in this industry,” she continued. “A lot of [the industry] is smoke and mirrors, but SI is the real deal.”
View Crawford’s full gallery from St. Croix here!
Camille Kostek
Kostek, on the other hand, was a brand staple by 2022, and her 2018 Swim Search win would turn into an inaugural cover appearance the following year. However, the model noted there was something extra special about her time on St. Croix, which she called her “favorite shoot.”
Kostek told The New York Post that the fourth feature was “like my world’s colliding,” explaining to the outlet that her mother is a St. Croix native, and her aunt still resided there at the time. “I was so familiar with the beaches and even some of the people,” the model said. “I constantly was checking myself, ‘Am I here to visit family, or am I here with Sports Illustrated?’”
View Kostek’s full gallery from St. Croix here!
Katrina Scott
Another shoot that not only made history, but touched our hearts was Scott’s second feature in the fold. The mother of three became the magazine’s first visibly pregnant model, one year after her rookie campaign with the brand in Tampa, Fla.
“This shoot, compared to my rookie shoot, I actually feel like I felt more comfortable because I’m just so proud of how far [my body has] come,” Scott said during her time in St. Croix. “There may be dimples, cellulite, stretch marks, more curves, but I think that that is what comes with creating life, and isn’t that so amazing?”