Swimsuit

Kamie Crawford, Camille Kostek and Katrina Scott Took Neutrals to the Next Level in St. Croix

The trio of SI Swimsuit models traveled to the Caribbean island for the magazine’s 2022 issue.

Bailey Colon

Kamie Crawford, Camille Kostek and Katrina Scott were photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix.
Kamie Crawford, Camille Kostek and Katrina Scott were photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

We’re suckers for neutral swimwear, and—when we need a new swimsuit or some style inspiration—these 2022 photo shoots from St. Croix are the perfect mood board.

Kamie Crawford

Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by Natalia Fedner. Bracelet by Cartier.
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by Natalia Fedner. Bracelet by Cartier. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Crawford headed to the shores of St. Croix for her SI Swimsuit debut, before her tenure with the magazine would take the former Catfish: The TV Show host to Dominica (2023) and Belize (2024). Ahead of the issue’s release, Crawford deemed her rookie campaign “a huge leap forward in [her] life and career.” Afterwards, she proudly gushed about her experience with the SI Swimsuit team.

Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Earrings by Eklexic.
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Earrings by Eklexic. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

“I don’t think I realized, until I became a part of the team, what a family it is,” Crawford said in December of that year. “Exactly what they put out is exactly what it is, which is rare in this industry,” she continued. “A lot of [the industry] is smoke and mirrors, but SI is the real deal.”

View Crawford’s full gallery from St. Croix here!

Camille Kostek

Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by MIKOH. Necklace by Camille Collection by Dune Jewelry. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Kostek, on the other hand, was a brand staple by 2022, and her 2018 Swim Search win would turn into an inaugural cover appearance the following year. However, the model noted there was something extra special about her time on St. Croix, which she called her “favorite shoot.”

Camille Kostek poses in a mauve bikini and cover-up for SI Swimsuit in 2022.
Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by SXA. Top by Rumours. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Kostek told The New York Post that the fourth feature was “like my world’s colliding,” explaining to the outlet that her mother is a St. Croix native, and her aunt still resided there at the time. “I was so familiar with the beaches and even some of the people,” the model said. “I constantly was checking myself, ‘Am I here to visit family, or am I here with Sports Illustrated?’”

View Kostek’s full gallery from St. Croix here!

Katrina Scott

Katrina Scott
Katrina Scott was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by SKATIE. Top by Savannah Morrow. Earrings by Martha Calvo. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Another shoot that not only made history, but touched our hearts was Scott’s second feature in the fold. The mother of three became the magazine’s first visibly pregnant model, one year after her rookie campaign with the brand in Tampa, Fla.

Katrina Scott
Katrina Scott was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by Luli Fama. Top by Haus of PINKLEMONAID. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

“This shoot, compared to my rookie shoot, I actually feel like I felt more comfortable because I’m just so proud of how far [my body has] come,” Scott said during her time in St. Croix. “There may be dimples, cellulite, stretch marks, more curves, but I think that that is what comes with creating life, and isn’t that so amazing?”

View Scott's full gallery from St. Croix here!

More SI Swimsuit:

feed

Published
Bailey Colon
BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

Home/SwimNews