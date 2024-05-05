Emily Ratajkowski’s Latest Plunging Gown is a Bold, Personal Take on This Iconic Kate Hudson Look
Ananya Panchal
Emily Ratajkowski stole the show at the King’s Trust Global Gala in New York City on May 2. The supermodel donned the most beautiful butter yellow satin gown featuring perhaps her deepest plunging neckline yet, an even lower back, a trendy skinny scarf detail and a flattering, figure-skimming silhouette. We’re immediately transported back to 2003, when Kate Hudson’s fictional journalist character Andi Anderson donned a timeless yellow gown in an iconic scene with costar Matthew McConaughey (we know you know what we’re talking about: fan favorite rom-com How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days).
The mom of one, who shares son Sylvester with her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, accessorized with dangly statement earrings and a chunky ring. The fabulous, jaw-dropping look was styled by Emma Jade Morrison.
The High Low With EmRata podcast host and My Body author tapped makeup artist Marcelo Gutierrez, who opted for a glowy, sultry glam moment, including feathered brows, winged eyeliner, a flawless base and Ratajkowski’s signature glossy brown-mauve lip. Hairstylist Evanie Frausto parted the former SI Swimsuit model’s dark brown locks to one side and left them perfectly smooth with the ends lightly curled for a bouncy blowout look.
“last night! thank you @edward_enninful for having me!” the 32-year-old captioned an Instagram post of the look that she shared with her 29.9 million followers.
“this is so 2017 emrata coded 🔥,” Cindy Kimberly commented.
“Very happy to see this dress,” Stephanie Danler added.
“Gorgeous!” Elsa Hosk exclaimed.
“Wowwww 🔥,” Alix Earle wrote.
Fellow SI Swimsuit models Ashley Graham and Irina Shayk also attended the star-studded event, held at Cipriani South Street, hosted by British Vogue’s former editor in chief, Edward Enninful.