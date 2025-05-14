Katie Austin Celebrates Year 5 of SI Swimsuit With Breathtaking BTS Videos From Bermuda
Not many people can say they’ve been featured in SI Swimsuit five years in a row—but Katie Austin can, which is why she and her fans have every reason to celebrate!
This week, Austin gave her Instagram followers a quick behind the scenes look at the dream she made a reality once more. With Nicki Minaj’s “Moment 4 Life” playing in the background, the model shared a clip of herself posing in various bikinis, which were featured as part of her Bermuda shoot. She’s all smiles in the clip, confidently creating yet another memorable moment in her SI Swimsuit tenure.
“Ahhh yesssss!! So here for this and so happy for you!!! 😍😍😍😍,” one fan commented, celebrating the model.
“Your smile is CONTAGIOUS 🥹🤍 so so happy for you queen 👑,” Nicole Sanchez expressed.
“Congratulations on 5 years @katieaustin stunning you are!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” another comment stated.
In addition to her lovely fans, Austin’s mother, Denise, also left a heartfelt message beneath the post, expressing how proud she is of her daughter’s achievements:
“I LOVE your JOYFUL spirit as you are so beautiful inside and out!!!!” The matriarch wrote, “PROUD MAMA!!!!!!! You were born to do this!!!! Congratulations honey!!!! Xoxoxo.”
And the sentiments felt by Austin and her greatest supporters aren’t without merit, as the 31-year-old fitness guru did, indeed, put in the work to bring forth photos so astonishing, it’s impossible not to talk about them! With photographer Ben Watts behind the camera, making the tropical vision come to life, Austin worked her magic on the other side—and it’s safe to say the result was one unforgettable photo shoot.
View Austin’s full Bermuda gallery here.
Reflecting on Austin’s return to the brand, SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day shared that she views the model as a trailblazer who remains a role model for future generations when it comes to staying informed on how to keep their bodies and minds healthy and strong.
“Katie Austin inspires a new generation to embrace their bodies, prioritize mental health and redefine what fitness and beauty truly mean,” Day expressed. “As she celebrates her fifth year shooting with SI Swimsuit, we couldn’t be prouder of everything she’s achieved.”
All supporters of Austin are amazed by what she’s accomplished thus far, making Day’s words ring even more true. All anyone can do is sit back, relax and watch Austin make the world her oyster!
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online now and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.
Meet the models at the exclusive SI Swimsuit Social Club this weekend. Secure your spot here.