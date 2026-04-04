Katie Austin and Christen Goff Are BFF Goals in This Behind-the-Scenes SI Swimsuit Footage

Just in case you needed a reminder that SI Swimsuit models Katie Austin and Christen Goff are in fact the cutest besties around, the 32-year-old certified fitness instructor shared a sweet Instagram reel of the two on Friday that showcased their sweet friendship.

The video, posted on April 3, started off with Austin and Goff, also 32, in hair and makeup while on set for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue in Fort Myers, Fla. The two wore sweat sets (white for Austin, gray for Goff) as they lip synced along to Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now.” The clip then seamlessly transitioned to the pair on location, clad in bikinis (and coats to stay warm in between shots!) as they continued the song’s lyrics.

“From winning swim search together, to rookies of the year together, now shooting together for year 6 👯🤍,” Austin wrote atop her reel.

She further explained in her excitement over being on location with her bestie in her caption, writing, “Sharing an @si_swimsuit shoot day with your best friend>>> PRICELESS @christengoff.”

For those who are unfamiliar with their journey with SI Swimsuit, Austin and Goff were named co-winners of the Swim Search open casting call in 2021. The following year, both models earned co-Rookie of the Year honors following their photo shoots in Montenegro (Austin) and Barbados (Goff). The two have appeared in every annual SI Swimsuit Issue since their casting call debuts, and have frequently shared the importance of having one another by their side every step of the way.

“It’s so important to be able to have people that can relate to what is going on in your life,” Goff told us in 2023. “I got to do this whole Swim Search process with my best friend, Katie Austin. It’s been just so nice to have each other to lean on through this, through the ups and the downs.”

Since meeting through the Swim Search, Austin and Goff have shared plenty of major milestones together, including their weddings—Austin wed Lane Armstrong in La Quinta, Calif., on May 4, 2024, while Goff and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff said “I do” over a month later in Ojai, Calif., on June 22, 2024—and soon, motherhood!

While the Goffs welcomed their daughter, Romy Isabelle, on July 15, 2025, Austin and Armstrong are currently expecting their first child. The model and fitness influencer announced the exciting news with her Instagram followers on March 15. She is due at the end of the summer.

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