Katie Austin’s Lime Green Two-Piece Set Is Key to Extending the Brat Aesthetic for Months to Come
It’s officially the start of November, which means we can no longer pretend “Brat Summer” is still in full swing. For months now, we’ve been clinging to the last bits of warm weather, our summer wardrobe, our outdoor activities, etc. But it’s finally time to fully embrace the fall and coming winter.
Where the brat aesthetic is concerned, though, we’re not convinced that we have to let it go so soon. Sure, Charli XCX’s album Brat came out during the warm weather season, and with it came the aesthetic itself. But that doesn’t mean the end of the summer has to bring the end of the trend.
After all, the brat aesthetic simply entails a return of popular Y2K styles (low-waisted denim, etc.) and an embrace of edgy pieces. And, of course, lots of lime green.
In other words, as you lean into fall and welcome winter, we think you should keep your lime green pieces around. Perhaps you tend to lean into dark, muted tones this time of year (don’t we all?). But rather than doing so with your typical gusto, maybe you keep a few of your bright green pieces in the rotation—and, in the process, keep the brat trend alive.
If you weren’t one to get into the style in the first place—or if you’re wanting to find other ways of embracing it—we’ve got the perfect solution for you. On the set of her 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot in Montenegro, Katie Austin sported a stunning lime green two-piece swimsuit from the brand Gonza. We loved the incredible set for its silhouette. But we loved it even more for its bright hue.
Gonza Margarita Triangle Top, $40 and Margarita Side Strap Bottom, $35 (shopgonza.com)
This ruched set from Gonza features a classic triangle silhouette in the top, which is complemented by the double tie-side bottoms. Both pieces are ruched, meaning the fit can be adjusted to match your aesthetic and coverage needs. While it does come in over a dozen colors and patterns, our favorite is definitely the lime green—and you can guess why.
You might not have any impending plans (a tropical beach trip, spa visit, etc.) involving swimwear, but that doesn’t mean you can’t snag the look for future purposes. After all, we fully intend to carry brat all the way into next summer.