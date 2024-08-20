Selena Gomez’s Olive Green Nails Are a Unique Take on the Brat Aesthetic
Selena Gomez is taking a page out of Gen Z’s book and hopping on the trending Brat summer green hue with a minimalist manicure. But, obviously, the singer has to put her own classy, elevated twist on the viral, party girl-inspired aesthetic, sparked by Charli XCX’s latest album, Brat.
In order to achieve the look the Only Murders in the Building star worked with her trusty, go-to nail technician Tom Bachik, who is also responsible for her beautiful burnt orange nails and sleek, shiny “iced coffee” manicure.
“Obsessing over Apple Cider Nails?! Here’s some inspo of some of my favorite mani colors for fall. What seasonal color are you loving? 👀 that custom olive color on @selenagomez 🫒,” Bachik wrote underneath an Instagram carousel. The cover snap showed off the 32-year-old’s long ballerina-shaped nails painted a beautiful muted olive green shade and topped off with a glossy shine.
Bachik is also famously responsible for many of Heidi Klum’s colorful nail looks and a number of Jennifer Lopez’s bold, red carpet-ready manicures. He featured a few other favorite fall shades in the carousel, including a deep royal blue, a shiny charcoal, dark red with gold jewels, and a gorgeous color-blocked milk and dark chocolate style.
“I’m blessed because my clients have been at the top of their careers, whether they’re designers, actors, musicians. And they also have companies and families and I get to pay attention to see how they handle things. They all say ‘family first.’ Watching how they handle it and the things that worked and didn’t work has really helped me in my life,” Bachik has said of his celebrity clientele. “By being a guy surrounded by some of the most powerful women in the world, you really get a unique perspective on things.”