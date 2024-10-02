Katie Austin Talks Feeling Confident on SI Swimsuit Set in Montenegro
Happy birthday to SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin! The certified fitness trainer turns 31 today, and in honor of her special day, we’re taking a look back at her journey with the brand thus far.
Austin first joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2021, when her photo shoot in Atlantic City earned her co-Swim Search winner honors. The following year, she returned to the fold for her rookie feature in Montenegro, a stunning photo shoot in the Balkans that resulted in Austin being crowned co-Rookie of the Year. She’s returned to the fold each year since, traveling to exotic locations like the Dominican Republic and Portugal for her work with the brand.
While in Montenegro in 2022, the styling on set was inspired by the idyllic surroundings themselves, and the SI Swimsuit fashion team chose to adopt swimsuits in a natural color palette. Thus, Austin rocked several olive green, brown and burnt orange suits while on set, and felt like a million bucks in each of them.
“Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has made me feel like the most confident model and I feel so special today,” Austin noted while on set with photographer James Macari. “I feel like this is a day dedicated to me here in Montenegro, which is crazy.”
Austin, who is the daughter of fitness icon Denise Austin, noted how her mother instilled confidence within her from a young age. That inner confidence, and her ability to flaunt it, is one of the many reasons why Austin longed to be part of the SI Swimsuit brand.
“It’s not about the photos and how beautiful you are physically,” she added. “It’s about what’s in here [pointing to her heart]. That’s why I want to be a part of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, because it’s so much more than just the photos.”
Once the issue was released that May, Austin’s family surprised her with a celebratory cake, complete with one of her images across the top, which she shared on Instagram at the time.
“I have the best support system ever ever,” she wrote. “Swipe to see my family wanting to keep the @si_swimsuit celebrations going and fully surprising me with this cake🥹 they make me feel so special I love you guys so much!!!!💗.”
In honor of her birthday today, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite snapshots from Austin’s 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue rookie photo shoot in Montenegro.