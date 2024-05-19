Katie Austin Wore These 5 Sweet Swimwear Looks in Portugal
Four-time SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin returned to the fold in a unique location for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue: Porto and the North, Portugal. Rather than a trip to the beach, the 30-year-old fitness instructor headed to the European country, where the styling on location was inspired by trendy aesthetics including cottagecore and balletcore.
Austin was first discovered during the brand’s Swim Search open casting call in 2021, which she co-won alongside friend and fellow model Christen Harper. Austin was photographed in Atlantic City that year. She returned to the fold in ‘22 and earned co-Rookie of the Year honors, again alongside Harper, after her feature in Montenegro. Last year, Austin posed for the annual issue in the Domincan Republic.
After learning the SI Swimsuit ropes after auditioning for the open casting call, Austin now hopes to mentor other young models similarly to how fellow brand stars Camille Kostek and Brooks Nader have influenced her.
“I feel like [I’m] leading all the rookies as well, kind of showing them the ropes in a little way,” she stated last year after making her third appearance in the annual issue.
While it’s too tough to select our very favorite photos, below find a few must-see pics from Austin’s 2024 SI Swimsuit photo shoot, captured by Ben Watts in Porto and the North, Portutgal. We adore all of the sweet, frilly swimwear looks she sported in such a stunning setting for the 60th anniversary magazine.