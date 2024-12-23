Katie Schumacher-Cawley Makes History as First Female Coach to Lead Team to NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship
Katie Schumacher-Cawley has forever etched her name in NCAA history as the first female coach to lead a Division I team to victory in the Women’s Volleyball Championship. The former Penn State athlete, who graduated in 2002, returned to her alma mater as head coach and guided the Nittany Lions to their record-extending eighth national title on Sunday, Dec. 22, cementing her legacy both on and off the court.
And, in the most epic full-circle moment, the 44-year-old led the team to the program’s first national winning title as a player in 1999.
“Oh my god, I’m just so happy. I’m just so proud of all of them. I’m proud of our seniors. I’m just so happy for the alum and all these Penn State fans. It‘s awesome,” Schumacher-Cawley said to ESPN following the historic win. “These seniors, you know, they wanted to make a change. It started last year after we lost and I’m just proud of the work they put in and how they led this younger group.”
The game ended with a score of 3-1 against the Louisville Cardinals. History was made even before the win was called, as it was the first time since the NCAA tournament began in 1981 that both teams in the finals were coached by women.
Acknowledging the significance of the achievement and moment, she expressed her gratitude for the trailblazers who came before her: “There have been so many that have been before me that have paved the way for me, and I’m so grateful. Hopefully, there will be more in the future that want to coach and be a part of it. I’m just so happy.”
As Schumacher-Cawley began her third season as head coach in September, she was also regularly visiting the hospital and undergoing several tests that revealed a Stage 2 breast cancer diagnosis. She shared the news the following month on Instagram, writing that she is “approaching this with strength, determination, and an unwavering sense of hope” and “will draw inspiration from the many people in our lives that have battled cancer and have emerged victorious.”
The Chicago native also kindly asked fans to respect her family’s privacy and direct the focus on the team and the “incredible things they do as inspiring women in the classroom and on the court.”
Yesterday’s win not only marks a triumphant moment in Schumacher-Cawley’s life, but also in the college athletics industry and for women everywhere.