Kelly Gale Took Our Breath Away in Sumba Island, Indonesia
Kelly Gale made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2017 and one of the most iconic looks of that year was this stunning statement necklace she wore with nothing else below. The Swedish model, who is of Australian and Indian descent, traveled to Sumba Island, Indonesia with photographer James Macari for her feature with the brand.
“My favorite swimsuit was probably a little bohemian one that I wore. It was different,” the 29-year-old said. “I hadn’t really seen a swimsuit like that before, it was really sexy.”
Gale began modeling at 13 and has since starred in major brand campaigns including Free People, Bottega Veneta and Helmut Lang. She was approached by an agent while grabbing coffee in her hometown, Gothenburg. At first, her family didn’t want her to try modeling or enter the industry at all, but eventually, they warmed up to the idea and now they are super supportive.
In 2013, she landed a super exciting and coveted job walking the runway for Victoria’s Secret (she also walked in ’14, ’16, ’17 and ’18).
“Oh it was the best feeling ever. It was the best moment of my life. I was so happy; I worked really hard for it,” she shared. “Yeah, I became really good friends with Devon [Windsor] and Sara [Sampaio, a fellow SI Swimsuit model]. We all walked the show for the first time so we were a bit nervous and got together backstage.”
Gale, who was an avid tennis player as a child, and still loves the sport today, has also appeared in the music video for Enrique Iglesias’s “Duele el Corazón,” and acted in the action-thriller film Plane alongside Gerard Butler.
Below are six stunning photos from her 2017 SI Swimsuit feature in Indonesia.