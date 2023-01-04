Skip to main content
How Kelly Rohrbach transitioned from golfing to modeling
Kelly Rohrbach’s Most Viral SI Swimsuit Photos

The ‘Baywatch’ star posed for the magazine in 2015 and ’16.

Kelly Rohrbach is an American actress and model best known for her role as C.J. Parker in the 2017 film Baywatch, which also starred Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario. The Connecticut native posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2015’s edition in Big Sur, California with photographer Yu Tsai and in ’16 in Malta with Ben Watts. Rohrbach told SI Swimsuit that her first-ever big photo shoot was with Tsai, and it helped to launch her modeling career. She was named Sports Illustrated’s Rookie of the Year in ’15.

Before becoming an actress, Rohrbach was a Division I golfer at Georgetown University. She then moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting and has appeared in various films and TV series, including Two and a Half Men and Broad City.

Here are some of Rohrbach's most memorable moments from her SI Swimsuit shoots.

Kelly Rohrbach was photographed by Yu Tsai in Big Sur, California.

Kelly Rohrbach was photographed by Yu Tsai in Big Sur, California.

Kelly Rohrbach was photographed by Yu Tsai in Big Sur, California.

Kelly Rohrbach was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta.

Kelly Rohrbach was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta.

Kelly Rohrbach was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta.

Kelly Rohrbach was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta.

Kelly Rohrbach was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta.

