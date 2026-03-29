Kylie Jenner’s Daring Vacation Pics Show Why This Seaside Style Will Always Be Trendy

When you think of “closet staple pieces” for your swimwear wardrobe, a black bikini is likely at the top of the list—and for good reason, as Kylie Jenner showed fans with her latest vacation snaps.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the brand mogul and reality TV star shared a carousel of photos with her 390 million followers, showcasing her recent vacation. On the shoreline, she rocked a classic, triangle-shaped, black string bikini with a thong-style bottom, captioning the collection, “having the time of my life.”

You can check out Jenner’s post on Instagram here.

While some might think this style is a little on the “simple” side, fashion fans know there’s a reason this chic look has stood the test of time. From its sleek design to its timeless aura, all-black swim looks are, in a way, the “little black dress” of the sea.

Need further proof? Well, you certainly came to the right place! Here at SI Swimsuit, we have years of black bikini styles to look back on as Exhibit A through Z of why they’ll always be on trend.

Classic black bikinis in SI Swimsuit

A traditional black bikini should be anything but boring, and these looks—along with Jenner’s cool vacation style—definitely highlight why! Through varying cuts, accessories and fabrics, a monochromatic moment can feel individual to you while upholding the sleek, chic aesthetic they’re already known for.

Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Yasmine Eslami. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

For her beautiful rookie feature in the Sunshine State, captured by photographer Ben Horton, Chiles sported this black bikini by Yasmine Eslami. While the cut and color may have been standard, the gold detailing added texture and shine, making the Olympian stand out against the tropical backdrop of Boca Raton. In fact, her feature was so stylish that it secured her one of four cover spots on last year’s issue!

You can check out Chiles’s full 2025 gallery here.

Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Yasmine Eslami. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur Rings by Cleopatra’s Bling and VANESSA MOONEY. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

One year earlier, Lane rocked a similar style as Chiles and Jenner in Portugal, this time by Agent Provocateur. Photographed by Ben Watts, Lane’s look featured some similar sparkling hardware as Chiles’s suit for an added luxe feel, while her coordinating jewelry made the overall ensemble pop.

You can check out Lane’s full 2024 gallery here.

Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur Rings by Cleopatra’s Bling and VANESSA MOONEY. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by È TIJEN. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

While not a traditional bikini, the È TIJEN monokini Dunne donned for her rookie shoot in Puerto Rico in 2023, also captured by Watts, showed how different this go-to style can be (and hey, “monokini” still has the “kini” part, so we’re counting it!). With textured stitching on the neckline and a unique U-shaped cut on the bottom, no one would dare call this look “simple.”

You can check out Dunne’s full 2023 gallery here.

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by È TIJEN. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by INDAH. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Last but never least, Sanders shined in this sweet black bandeau bikini by INDAH back in 2020. Photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali, the strapless look breathed new life into a standby suit, with the sultry cutouts adding a one-of-a-kind style to the pieces. And like Chiles, this shoot also secured Sanders a spot on the cover that year!

You can check out Sander’s full 2020 gallery here.

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by INDAH. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

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