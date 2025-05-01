Swimsuit

Kylie Jenner Packs on PDA With Timothée Chalamet in Cool Courtside Lakers Look

The reality TV star and entrepreneur channeled major model-off-duty vibes in textured leather pants and a crisp white tank.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. / Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner brought major model-off-duty energy to the NBA playoff game on April 30—and she wasn’t alone. The 27-year-old beauty mogul cozied up courtside with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, and the couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other at Crypto.com Arena. The Hollywood power duo cheered on the Los Angeles Lakers as they faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves, looking completely smitten and smiling uncontrollably, giving fans yet another reason to swoon over their relationship.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner / Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The reality TV star and entrepreneur turned heads in a crisp white scoop neck tank paired with low-rise, fitted flared leather pants featuring a unique textured design. She accessorized with giant hoop earrings, her signature Panthère de Cartier watch and snakeskin pointed-toe booties. The social media sensation and marketing genius also sipped a vodka seltzer from her brand, Sprinter, every now and then, marketing the new pineapple flavor.

Her long, dark hair was styled in smooth, bouncy curls and her glam was signature Jenner—feathered brows, wispy lashes, sculpted cheekbones, rosy blush and a glossy pinky-nude lip, likely a full face of Kylie Cosmetics. She looked radiant and relaxed, smiling throughout the night and holding hands with Chalamet the entire game. The mom of two, who shares her kids Stormi and Aire with ex-boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott, flaunted her slim, sculpted arms, tiny waist and hourglass figure in the edgy-meets-effortless ensemble.

The couple, who have been linked since early 2023, continue to make headlines with their playful PDA. Though they kept a low profile early in their relationship, recent months have seen the duo attending red carpet events, awards shows and public outings together—including the Oscars after-parties and the Indian Wells Open—where they’ve embraced the spotlight and their status as one of Hollywood’s most stylish couples

Chalamet, 29, has had a busy year, starring in Dune: Part Two and earning critical acclaim for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown. Jenner, meanwhile, continues to expand her empire, recently celebrating her Cosmic Kylie Jenner Eau de Parfum winning Ulta Beauty’s 2024 Exclusive Brand Launch of the Year and growing her fashion line KHY.

Fans were quick to spot the duo on the big screen during the game, flooding social media with praise for Jenner’s cool courtside style and the couple’s undeniable chemistry.

“Shes givingg king kylieee,” one person wrote on X.

MTV UK noted they were “giving romcom vibes.”

ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

