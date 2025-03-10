Kylie Jenner Glows in Plunging Red Crop Top, Packs on PDA With Timothée Chalamet at Indian Wells Open
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner prove they’re going strong post-awards season. The two celebrities, who have been linked since early 2023, have no problem showing off their love in public. Though they were pretty private early on, recent outings have seen them cuddling, kissing and looking as head over heels as ever—signalling they might just be in it for the long haul.
For their latest public date, the 29-year-old SAG Award winner and the 27-year-old entrepreneur were all over each other at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Sunday in Indian Wells, Calif. Of course, all eyes were on the pair as they sat back and watched the annual tennis tournament, which is part of the ATP Tour and WTA Tour. And while Chalamet seemed to get into the game, Jenner, on the other hand, couldn’t keep her hands off of her man.
In videos and photos captured from the day, Jenner and Chalamet didn’t shy away from kissing, laughing together and holding hands—even when cameras were very clearly on them. They were joined by friends, including Kendall Jenner, 29, but they could only focus on each other—with the exception of the A Complete Unknown Actor getting up to watch the match closer.
The star-studded couple looked fantastic for their date, with Jenner rocking a bright red plunging short-sleeved crop top with a tie at the front, serving cottagecore vibes. Her glam was on point, consisting of a rosy cheek and mauve lip, while her enviable black hair looked super voluminous and shiny. As for Chalamet, he donned black leather pants, a white undershirt and a blue and white striped button-down shirt about a quarter-way buttoned. They also wore matching black sunglasses.
In other snaps, Chalamet threw on an Adidas track jacket.
Tennis must be a shared interest for the couple, as they were previously snapped at the US Open in late 2023, where they also were captured kissing and cuddling in their seats.
Although Jenner and Chalamet have no problem packing on PDA, they still aren’t ready to come out and discuss their relationship. They have not walked the red carpet together or gone Instagram grid official, and while it’s very evident they are a couple, they’re choosing to share parts of their lives together on their terms.
“I think it’s important to keep things to yourself,” Jenner told ELLE for her November 2024 cover story. “It’s hard for me to make a decision by myself sometimes, so the opinion of the whole world…it can be tough.”
Though awards season is now over, we can still count on Jenner to remain by her boyfriend’s side through whatever career endeavors are next. “Timothée is very focused on his career and Kylie loves being on the sidelines cheering him on,” a source told Us Weekly in February. “She loves that she’s in the spotlight more than her. It’s been a breath of fresh air.”