Lauren Chan’s Road to Becoming a Change Agent
Fight for more inclusivity in the fashion world? Check. Sell your clothing label to another game-changing brand? Yup. Unapologetically come out in a majorly public way? Consider it done. That may as well be a snapshot of Lauren Chan’s to-do list over the past several years.
The Brantford, Ont., native got her start modeling while also working in fashion journalism—writing for places like Vogue and Interview before becoming a fashion features editor at Glamour. There, she championed inclusivity and dedicated herself to ensuring that all women could see themselves in the magazine’s style coverage. After becoming known as one of the few editors truly celebrating plus-size fashion, Chan left Glamour to focus on modeling and using her platform to advocate for representation of all kinds.
Spoiler alert: She has crushed this goal.
As a model, Chan has appeared in national campaigns, partnered with major designers like Christian Siriano and Vera Wang and, of course, made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue debut two years ago. In an epic and barrier-
breaking move, Chan used the opportunity to come out by penning a powerful essay titled “How I Came Out, Got Divorced and Landed in SI Swimsuit,” which was published online as part of her rookie reveal.
So, why did Chan decide to come out in such a public way? “I spent my career representing women who look like me—and I’m ready for a chapter in which I get to celebrate us for who we are on the inside, too,” she wrote at the time.
The 34-year-old Chan has more than made good on that desire. Since that first SI Swimsuit appearance, her inclusive fashion label, Henning, was acquired by Universal Standard; she has continued to model and use her voice to amplify important topics. Last year she appeared in the Swimsuit Issue again and regularly uses social media to call out prejudices within the industry.
Refreshingly, Chan is also quick to admit that being a catalyst for change isn’t always easy. After her rookie year, she opened up about the highs and lows she had faced, noting that along with feeling immense pride and joy, she had dealt with self-doubt and insecurities.
Chan turned to advice she’d received from her therapist, who said that it’s helpful to think about what you’re proud of in moments like those. Chan’s answer: “I am so proud to have come out to the world. I am proud to be representing my size: a 14 without curves in the ‘right’ places. I am proud of being vulnerable at every turn, whether speaking to the press or you or even myself.”
That answer is the exact thing that makes Chan so damn impactful. She doesn’t just talk the talk, she walks the walk—putting herself out there, living with a vulnerability and showing the world the importance of representation of all kinds.