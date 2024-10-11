Lily Aldridge Is Honored to Be Part of the ‘Empowering’ SI Swimsuit Family
SI Swimsuit legend Lily Aldridge made her debut with the franchise in 2014, traveling to the Cook Islands with James Macari. As a rookie posing for the issue for the first time ever, she certainly did not expect to land on the cover, let alone that of the the milestone 50th anniversary issue, alongside two fellow brand stalwarts, Nina Agdal and Chrissy Teigen. The 38-year-old returned to the fold the following two years, modeling along Route 1 for Yu Tsai in ’15 and stunning on the shores of Turks and Caicos in ’16.
This year, in honor of the publication’s 60th anniversary, the superstar graced the pages (and one of seven covers) again, and starred in a legendary photo shoot alongside 26 fellow icons. Aldridge, who began modeling at the age of 16 and is well-known for her run as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, commends SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day for the direction she has taken the magazine.
The California native expressed feeling honored to be part of the family, and to have had the opportunity to connect with and grow alongside so many trailblazing women.
“What Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is doing, what MJ is doing, what she is pioneering in terms of elevating women and women’s stories, and inclusion, is so important. Being an incredible example of what it means to empower others and letting people have their platforms is crucial. And she’s just so wonderful at doing that,” the mom of two gushed while on location in Hollywood, Fla. earlier thus year. “I feel grateful to be part of this women’s group that is all about empowering each other, lifting each other up, cheerleading each other—all of that is so important. The women who are a part of this legends shoot really do that for each other and I’m proud to be a part of it.”
Over the years, Aldridge has cemented her status as a supermodel, and has recently starred in campaigns for Gap, JWX Sasson and Louboutin Beauty.
Today, we’re taking a look back at her 2016 feature in Turks and Caicos with visual artist James Macari. While on location, the model donned the most gorgeous collection of neon bikinis that perfectly complemented her sun-kissed skin, while juxtaposing the idyllic blue, tranquil waters of the tropical islands.
Below, find a few of our favorite colorful snapshots from Aldridge’s time on set.