SI Swim Legend Lily Aldridge Was a Neon Dream in Turks and Caicos
SI Swimsuit stalwart Lily Aldridge made her debut with the brand in 2014 and it certainly was a special moment as that year marked the publication’s 50th anniversary. The supermodel landed on the cover after her first photo shoot with photographer James Macari in the Cook Islands alongside fellow franchise icons Nina Agdal and Chrissy Teigen.
While Aldridge posed for the brand for a total of three consecutive features, traveling to Washington in ’15 and Turks and Caicos in ’16, the trio also returned to the fold a decade later and starred in a legendary large group photo shoot for the 2024 60th anniversary issue.
“Growing up, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was such an iconic magazine. So many of the women who graced the cover are inspirations to me and still are. To be following in their footsteps and be considered a Legend for this incredible brand is a huge honor,” the 38-year-old said while on location in Hollywood, Fla. with the team and visual artist Yu Tsai earlier this year. “What Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is doing, what MJ [Day, editor in chief] is doing, what she is pioneering in terms of elevating women and women’s stories, and inclusion, is so important. Being an incredible example of what it means to empower others and letting people have their platforms is crucial. And she’s just so wonderful at doing that. I feel grateful to be part of this women’s group that is all about empowering each other, lifting each other up, cheerleading each other—all of that is so important. The women who are a part of this Legends shoot really do that for each other and I'm proud to be a part of it.”
Today, Aldridge is one of the most well-known staples in the fashion and modeling industries. This fall alone she has become the face of Johny Was and Christian Louboutin Beauty’s newest fragrance and starred in campaigns for Beyond Yoga and GAP. She’s also a mom to daughter Dixie Pearl and son Winston Roy, whom she shares with husband, actor, singer and composer Caleb Followill.
Below we’re taking a look back at her 2016 SI Swimsuit feature, when she posed for James Macari in Turks and Caicos and brought her radiant energy and glow and impeccable modeling skills to the islands and donned the most fun, flirty and summery series of neon swimwear.