Lily Aldridge Shines in These 6 Show-Stopping SI Swimsuit Moments You’ll Want to Revisit
Iconic model Lily Aldridge has made her mark on a long list of publications, including Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The 39-year-old California native made her debut on the cover of the 2014 issue, posing alongside Chrissy Teigen and Nina Agdal in celebration of the brand’s 50th anniversary. Such an iconic start with the magazine would be hard to follow up, but she certainly did it.
See one of our favorite photos of Aldridge’s time with the magazine below and scroll for more.
The SI Swimsuit Legend has posed for four photo shoots with the magazine, including her debut in 2014 in the stunning Cook Islands. Photographed by James Macari, she was a total beach angel in her first-ever feature. Whether she was posing alone in bright colors and ab-flaunting styles or alongside Teigen and Agdal, this talented stunner was a sight to behold.
Agdal, Aldridge and Teigen were picture-perfect while laughing together, posing topless in the clear blue ocean. It had been 20 years since a trio appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit together, and these three certainly lived up to the awesome honor.
This flawless shot is another unforgettable one as Aldridge posed in the waters wearing nothing but bikini bottoms, a floral lei and a gorgeous floral crown. “I feel so lucky. It’s the perfect introduction,” she told People Magazine on her SI Swimsuit debut. “It’s just such a dream come true, and to just be a part of the 50th anniversary cover is just insane. I think I was in total shock when I found out!”
Aldridge returned to the fold the following year, this time traveling to the state of Washington to be photographed by Yu Tsai. This 2015 photo shoot was totally unique and stunning, seeing the former Victoria’s Secret Angel channel lakeside vibes with blue, all-American looks.
The next year, Aldridge went back to the tropics for a fabulous photo shoot in Turks & Caicos, reuniting with Macari. Posing in the picturesque blue waters, the mom of two, who has been married to Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill since 2011, looked absolutely angelic in bright colors and pretty patterns.
After eight years, Aldridge made her grand return to SI Swimsuit for the 60th anniversary issue, where she posed alongside 26 other brand icons for a special “Legends” feature. Rocking an ultra-glamorous silver off-the-shoulder gown from Vivienne Westwood, the 39-year-old looked positively regal while reuniting with Tsai in Hollywood, Fla.
“It means so much to me,” Aldridge said of the opportunity to return to the fold for the special shoot. “Growing up, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was such an iconic magazine. So many of the women who graced the cover are inspirations to me and still are. To be following in their footsteps and be considered a Legend for this incredible brand is a huge honor.”
Aldridge continues to thrive in her modeling career, most recently starring in a campaign for Christian Louboutin Beauty and serving as the new face of Johnny Was for the brand’s Sasson collab. She’s also worked with La Cava Del Tequila for a signature cocktail.