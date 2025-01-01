Lindsey Vonn’s Beachside Washboard Abs Are ‘Defrosting’ in New Photos
Lindsey Vonn is embracing some well-deserved R&R and celebrating the new year by the beach after a triumphant 2024 filled with comebacks. The history-making Olympic alpine skier, who retired in 2019, announced her highly anticipated return to the U.S. Ski Team in November, making headlines with the exciting news. And, she has her sights set on an appearance on the slopes at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
The 40-year-old has been reminding fans of her super sculpted elite athlete figure and her status as a three-time SI Swimsuit model, with a stunning recent slew of Instagram posts. In one snap she donned a sunset-inspired yellow orange and pink sporty bikini set as she was photographed walking on the sand, with her washboard abs and toned legs on full display. “Defrosting,” she wrote alongside the carousel.
In another post, she held up a massive starfish, smiling bright while wearing a crisp white tank top, her long, wet blonde locks cascading down her shoulders. She posed in front of miles of crystal clear blue waters and a gorgeous sunset. “Stranger things have happened… ⭐️,” she wrote, assuring fans in the comments, “The starfish is completely fine, folks.”
In her most recent photo dump, the 82-time World Cup winner got sappy about what 2024 meant to her and how incredible of a year it has been.
“2024… what a year! I overcame things I never thought I could, I enjoyed life, had some hard times, amazing times, memories that will stay with me forever and some hard times I’d like to forget… but I’m thankful to be here on this journey called life.Thank you 2024…. Time to move on to 2025. ❤️,” Vonn gushed.
The three-time Olympic medalist underwent a successful knee replacement surgery earlier this year that allowed her to live life pain-free and with full mobility, leading her to consider a comeback to the sport. After almost six years away from professional skiing and competing, Vonn returned to the slopes on Saturday, Dec 21. competing at the World Cup in St. Moritz, Switzerland. She finished 14th in the Super-G, a title she had won three times previously.
“Obviously, I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t hope to be racing. I have aspirations. I love to go fast. How fast can I go? I don’t know,” she shared with The New York Times, in November following the news that she would be coming out of retirement. “But I’m not going to put myself in a position to fail. My goal is to enjoy this, and hopefully that road takes me to World Cup races. I wouldn’t be back on the U.S. ski team if I didn’t have intentions.”