From the Slopes to the Shore, Birthday Girl Lindsey Vonn Knows How to Impress
With three SI Swimsuit shoots under her belt spanning over the course of a decade, we’ve been lucky enough to witness Lindsey Vonn’s reign in the fold throughout the entirety of the 2010s.
As the Olympic gold medal skier celebrates her 41st birthday today, Oct. 18, we’re taking the opportunity to highlight some milestones during her tenure with the magazine, starting with her instantly iconic debut campaign.
2010: Whistler, Canada
Vonn first stepped onto set in a familiar setting: the mountains. However, she shelved her ski gear for this snowy shoot in Canada. Joining a handful of fellow winter sport athletes—including Lacy Schnoor, Hannah Teter and Clair Bidez—Vonn later revealed that she was “pretty nervous” during her debut shoot.
“I wasn’t entirely confident with how I looked at the time,” the model said. “I think being featured in the magazine made me look at myself in a different, more positive light.” That same year, Vonn notched her first two Olympic medals, a bronze and a gold, at the Vancouver Games.
2016: Petit Saint Vincent
Six years after her SI Swimsuit debut, the athlete returned to set on the sunny seaside of Petit Saint Vincent. While it may have been her sophomore appearance with the brand, Vonn continued to step out of her comfort zone with a body paint feature alongside Ronda Rousey and Caroline Wozniacki.
“I wasn’t quite sure if I was comfortable, at first, with the body paint,” the model admitted on location in the Caribbean. With time, her mindset shifted, “When you see a suit on a hanger and then you see it on your body painted, it’s a totally different experience [...] I think it’s a lot more beautiful than I ever imagined.”
2019: Puerto Vallarta
To round out her trio of photo shoots, the athlete headed to Puerto Vallarta— joining Simone Biles and Paige VanZant in Mexico for SI Swimsuit 2019. The appearance came at the heels of her retirement announcement. However, over five years later, she revealed that she was ready to compete again, and in 2025, she etched her name into the history books as the oldest woman (40) to secure a spot on the alpine World Cup podium.
In her most recent feature in the magazine, the model also reflected on her own growth. “Being in my third issue, it’s amazing to see how far I’ve come as a person. I’m finally confident in myself, and I think you’ll be able to see that in the pictures,” she declared.