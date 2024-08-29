Lindsey Vonn Was Bright and Beautiful During Her SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot in Mexico
When we say that Lindsey Vonn has had an illustrious career, we don’t just mean on the slopes. Though, of course, that is true. The former professional athlete is widely considered one of the best alpine skiers to ever do it, and for good reason. During her two-decade-long career, she won three Olympic and eight World Championship titles, set several records and won several sports awards. And she did all of that despite being continually plagued by injuries, which eventually ended her career.
But she’s more than just the sum of what she achieved on the slopes, too. Vonn is the founder of her own foundation, which seeks to provide resources for young girls from underserved communities to pursue and achieve their goals and grow in their passions. Despite retiring, she continues to be an important figure in the sports world, showing unyielding support for fellow athletes. And, with three SI Swimsuit features to her name, she has proven herself to be seriously skilled in front of the camera.
All the proof you need lies in her most recent brand photo shoot in Puerto Vallarta. In 2019, the now 39-year-old traveled to the beaches of Mexico’s west coast for her third brand feature. There, she embraced bright swimwear and posed for stunning photos captured by Walter Chin.
The feature, which was published months after her retirement from professional skiing, was the perfect tribute to her time on the slopes. Here are some of her incredible photos from the trip.