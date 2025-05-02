Lizzo Celebrates ‘Swim Day’ in Style, Poses Poolside in Pink Bikini and White One-Piece
Lizzo rang in “Swim Day” by wearing some fashion-forward swimsuits that are perfect for a nice summer day. She modeled various stylish pieces and ensembles from her very own brand, Yitty.
The first swimsuit in Lizzo’s latest Instagram post included a pink string bikini with a fun and lively design. She paired this two-piece with green sunglasses that added more color and brightened up the outfit even further. The second head-turning swimwear in Lizzo’s photo compilation featured a classic white one-piece bathing suit. This piece made Lizzo’s skin glow while also hugging her every curve. What’s more, the white garment did a fine job showing off just the right amount of skin for that must-have summer tan.
Every single piece in this compilation was perfect for a quick dip in the pool or some lounging by the tranquil waters. Lizzo effortlessly showed why her swimsuits are a must-have when the weather starts heating up. And, as if Yitty couldn’t get any better, new members get a huge discount when they head to the official website. All the more reason why Yitty is not a want but an absolute need!
With sizes ranging from XS to 6X, Yitty was designed with body inclusivity at the forefront. The decision to be body positive with her brand inspired other brands to create swimsuits and shapewear with a larger range of sizes, and thus cultivated a competitive market where swimsuit companies have no choice but to keep up with the demands of those who want pieces that have a larger range.
“Can I just say something? How cool it is to finally be in a place where we can say inclusive shapewear is a crowded category because it was not,” Lizzo expressed about Yitty at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women event in 2024. “And it definitely wasn’t, and I was inspired to create Yitty. I’ve been a big girl my entire life. As long as I have been able to buy clothes, I’ve lived in the intersection of ‘the things that I want don’t fit me’ and ‘the things that fit me I don’t want.’”
She added, “I remember—this was around 2015—I was in the store and I was looking around in the shapewear section and it was in disarray. [...] There were three colors: jet black, stark white and off-pink. Nobody is that color, and you’d be lucky if you got an XXL. I was like ‘Somebody has to do something about this.’ And I was like ‘I guess it's gotta be me.’"
Yitty continues to be a trailblazer in the industry, providing people all over the world with affordable and stylish options for all body types.
“There’s truly room for all of us, and what this means now is that young girls don’t have to grow up the way that I did with no options.”