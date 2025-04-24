Lorde Sports Metallic Bikini Top While Dancing in the City for ‘What Was That’ Music Video
Lorde is officially back, and it’s safe to say absolutely no one was ready for what she had in store!
While the 28-year-old singer was featured on Charli XCX’s remix of the song “Girl, so confusing” in 2024 and even recently made an appearance alongside the BRAT superstar at Coachella, she hasn’t released any new solo music since her 2021 album Solar Power, leaving many fans to wonder what was next for the singer.
Well, earlier this week, we got our answer as Lorde took to Washington Square Park in New York City to debut her new single, “What Was That,” to a crowd of screaming fans during a surprise pop-up event before dropping a music video for the tune shortly after, which featured clips from that very pop-up event!
The superstar has been teasing fans with snippets from the new song all April long, taking to her official TikTok page to share clips ahead of the pop-up event. Then, in the announcement for the music video posted to her Instagram, she included the caption: “My new music video What Was That. As little between us as possible. Aliveness over prowess. Naïveté over disenchantment. I LOVE YOU WE START HERE.”
In the video, the singer rode around the hectic city on a bike while sporting a white collared button-up dress shirt, wide-leg dark wash jeans and black boots with a single stripe of silver tape over the toe. She accessorized the low-key look further with stacked necklaces, thin bracelets, several rings, mini hoop earrings and a heavily charmed key chain running from her front pocket to her back pocket, which immediately brought us all right back to the early ‘00s.
As the singer made her way around the city, blarring her new tune through her headphones, the video progressed from day to night and Lorde unbuttoned the white dress shirt to reveal a metallic string bikini top beneath—a perfect choice for dancing the night away in the middle of the park with all of your closest friends. Her signature dark, curly hair was left natural, and the same could be said for her makeup, which was minimal but still stunning.
Fans of the superstar jumped on social media to express their love in the comments, both for the catchy new single and the fun music video:
“this is the MOMENT,” one commenter exclaimed.
“No but fr, WHAT WAS THAT?! 😩❤️🔥 te amo reina welcome back ❤️🩹,” another fan wrote.
“Lorde’s saving us,” another added.
Now all that’s left is to wait for an official new album announcement—but, in the meantime, it’s safe to say we’re ready to trade our 2024 BRAT summer in for a 2025 Lorde summer!