‘Love Thy Nader’ Gives Us Glimpse at Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko’s Romance—Including Marriage Talks
Now-exes Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko couldn’t get enough of one another in the premiere episode of Love Thy Nader.
In the Freeform/Hulu series’s pilot, Nader and Savchenko finally reunited after being away from one another for a month. Their reunion coincided with the day Nader’s parents came over from Baton Rouge, La., to visit their four daughters’ new apartment in New York.
With all of Nader’s loved ones in one place, Savchenko might have been feeling a little sentimental, seeing this moment of everyone together as the perfect place to lightly joke about potentially marrying Nader.
Unfortunately, Papa Nader didn’t find the joke too funny.
“You have to ask for permission in our culture,” the 2023 SI Swimsuit cover model said. Her father, Breaux, followed up by adding, “It’s a whole thing. You got to drive to Baton Rouge, meet my parents. We might institute cousins for this one.”
When asked by Sarah Jane about how the conversation about marriage went, the professional dancer replied, “It’s harder than getting a U.S. Visa for any third-world country to marry into the family.”
In one of her confessionals, Nader opened up about why she believes her parents have the wrong idea about her being with Savchenko, saying, “I feel like my parents sort of think this is more of a lust thing than a love thing. From day one that Gleb and I got together, there’s been a lot of background noise and opinions. And the reality of it is, we are in a committed relationship and we do really love each other. So, it’s not their business.”
Later in the episode, Nader and Savchenko went on an evening date where they talked about the conversation earlier in the day. He expressed his surprise at her father’s reaction to their talks about marriage, being taken aback by how protective he is of his eldest daughter, saying, “Your dad was kind of like—he gave me a little cold vibes today. Very protective of you in a way. Like I’ve actually never felt him being so protective before.”
He continued, adding, “I kind of felt attacked for one second. And I’m not going to lie. Because maybe it’s like getting serious, he’s like ‘Oh s--t.’”
The two then discussed how the only thing that could break them apart was if one did something terrible to the other—and sadly, it appears something of that nature did happen. Nader and Savchenko officially broke off their seven-month on-again, off-again relationship in April 2025, with the model accusing Savchenko of infidelity and allegedly breaking up with him via a media publication.
“I was surprised to learn through an article published today that Brooks has ended our relationship,” Savchenko told Page Six. “The last communication I received from her was a text on April 6, asking to speak. I called her today in response, but she has not replied. The last time I saw Brooks was when I traveled to New York to support her and film an episode of her reality show on March 31 and April 1.”
The single episode he mentioned wasn’t an exaggeration, as—after the premiere episode—things took a turn. After finding Savchenko’s lost phone in a cab, Nader and her family went through his device out of curiosity. She apparently found out that he was allegedly talking to other girls. After that, he wasn’t welcomed back into the Nader sisters’ New York City apartment.
All episodes of Love Thy Nader are now streaming on Hulu. Episodes air weekly on Freeform.