Making the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue: Bloopers From Loreto, Mexico

If you think the vibes on an SI Swimsuit photo shoot set are elite, you would be absolutely correct. Haley Baylee, Lauren Chan, Jocelyn Corona, Olivia Dunne, Bethenny Frankel, Tiffany Haddish, Ilona Maher, Hunter McGrady, Brooks Nader and Molly Sims proved this to be true when the 10 women traveled to Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, for the 2026 issue.

And while their time on set featured plenty of fierce poses, hard work and dedication to their craft in front of the camera, there were also moments of levity while on location with the SI Swimsuit team.

Last week, we presented you with the official “making of” the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue in Loreto, and now we’re bringing you the bloopers that didn’t quite make the final cut. From tons of dance breaks to tequila shots to ward off illness, there was an abundance of fun had while on set in Mexico for this year’s magazine.

While Haddish, who earned a cover following her photo shoot, kept herself busy crocheting in between takes, Baylee and Dunne recovered from near falls while striking precarious poses and Sims playfully joked about what her kids would say if they could see her modeling swimwear on set.

“You have no idea what the theme of your shoot is, you have no idea who else is shooting on your shoot and you have no idea what the photos look like until you see them on the website or in the magazine,” Baylee joked of the mysterious nature of signing up for an SI Swimsuit photo shoot.

Watch the outtakes above and catch the complete making of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico here.

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