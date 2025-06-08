Manju Was a Shining Star in These Photos From Her SI Swimsuit Dominican Republic Shoot
In the simplest terms possible: Manju is just that girl.
It’s been a few years since Manju first made her SI Swimsuit debut after becoming a Swim Search finalist alongside several other contestants, including (but not limited to) Ashley Byrd, Gigi Robinson, Hillory Fields and Michelle Fuente Steffen. In the time since her first-ever photo shoot with the brand, Manju has gone on to carve out an incredible life for herself, which includes pursuing her dream of becoming an astronaut.
To think, before she floated among the stars, she was a SI Swimsuit superstar in every way imaginable. With that in mind, let’s take a look back into our archives and check out her photo shoot in the Dominican Republic, where it all began.
Sitting poised and elegantly, Manju exuded a sophisticated energy for this photo. And as if her gorgeous face wasn’t enough, the way this light yellow bikini from Toxic Sadie complemented her skin absolutely did not go unnoticed.
In front of the cool waters of the Dominican Republic, she looked like an ethereal beach entity that washed ashore to deliver nothing but sickening poses. All this to say: this photo was nothing short of magnificent!
If light yellow was one of Manju’s best colors, then the same goes for this shade of orange because my-oh-my does this hue do wonders for her natural beauty. But that’s to be expected from a two-toned wrap bikini from Gil Rodriguez!
In addition to this fashion-forward swimsuit, Manju’s effortlessly radiant aura took center stage here. From the way her sharp, bold eyebrows gave way to an enchanting gaze to her warm, welcoming smile, she radiated a vibe that would have anyone bewitched by her charm.
This vermilion two-piece swimsuit was an ensemble that everyone wanted to go out and grab after seeing it on the model. The strapless bandeau top, the tie in the middle, the cheeky bikini bottoms and that godly color all came together to create a fascinatingly unique summer look by Sara Cristina.
Last but absolutely not least is this snapshot of Manju smiling from ear to ear as the photographer captured her at her most glamorous.
With the rolling blue tides as her backdrop, this caught-off-guard photo was just flawless—not only because the model looked stunning in her multi-colored swimsuit by Indah, but also because it managed to capture a moment of true unplanned joy.