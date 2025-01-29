Megan Fox’s Best Bikini Moments for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Iconic actress Megan Fox has starred in a long list of beloved movies and shows over her two decades-plus career in front of the camera. From teen dramas like Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen to blockbuster hits like Transformers, the 38-year-old mom of three has been a staple in modern cinema since she made her acting debut. Widely regarded as one of the most beautiful women in the world, Fox is also an author, publishing her collection of poetry in 2023, and has posed on the cover of Maxim, GQ, Esquire, Rolling Stone and more.
In 2023, Fox landed another notable cover—the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The stunning, internet-breaking spread of images was captured by Greg Swales in the tropical and gorgeous Dominican Republic, creating a truly unforgettable moment in the brand’s history. As you’d expect, the Tennessee native, who moved to Los Angeles as a teenager to pursue acting, wore the most jaw-dropping bikinis and cover-ups, taking our readers’ breath away.
Megan Fox’s most beautiful, body-flaunting pics for SI Swimsuit
Fox was the most glamorous angel in the tropics for her SI Swimsuit feature, and we can’t help but feel inspired by her best bikini moments. And, even two years later, some of these items are still available for purchase—so make sure to act fast if you want to channel your inner Fox.
Frankies Bikinis Tia Leather Bikini Top, $85 and Mackenzie Leather Bikini Bottom, $85 (revolve.com)
GCDS Embroidered Tulle Bikini, $294 (gcds.com)
Agent Provocateur Lick Me Short Sleeve T-Shirt and GCDS Bottoms (Both Unavailable)
Custom Shell Bikini and Crystal Body Pieces by Ryan Storer
Custom Shell Top and Bangled Skirt by JÉBLANC and Frankies Bikinis Bottoms (Unavailable)
While on set with SI Swimsuit, Fox, who is currently expecting her third child—her first with Machine Gun Kelly—got vulnerable about how she was feeling. “Shooting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is definitely a lot of pressure. I have a vision in my head that I’m trying to achieve, so we’ll see if it pans out for me,” she said. “What I most want people to know is that I’m a genuine soul who is hoping to actually belong to something and not always have to live as a misunderstood outcast.”
Fox’s SI Swimsuit cover moment will forever be one of our favorites and the actress continues to inspire us with her latest roles and other career ventures.