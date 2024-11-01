Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Prove They’re Going Strong With Must-See Star Wars Costumes
Since being first linked in 2020, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship has been one we tend to keep a close eye on. From their internet-breaking looks to their adorable comments about one another, it’s easy to understand why fans are so invested in the pair. And while the two celebs got engaged in 2022, their public appearances together have been far and few between in the past couple of years, sparking breakup rumors and other speculation.
Though we don’t know all of the specifics regarding their relationship timeline, we do know that the pair is still together, seen out in matching Star Wars costumes on Halloween night. As reported by Just Jared, Fox and MGK attended Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party at the Chateau Marmont in L.A. on Thursday night, and they went all out. In previous years, some of their most memorable Halloween looks paid homage to classic movies and celebrity couples.
Star Wars features a wide variety of characters, but Fox and MGK decided to go with the prequel movies for their costumes this week. The 38-year-old rocked an elaborate red gown and headpiece while channeling Padmé Amidala, completing the look with white and red face makeup. Her unmistakable blue eyes looked gorgeous with long, wispy eyelashes. Meanwhile, her musician beau dressed up as Anakin Skywalker, rocking a brown robe over an all-black outfit. To match the character, he went with brown hair, styled curled and to his shoulders.
As proven in the first photo above, fans were shocked to see the pair out together in such awesome Halloween costumes—though the fact that they killed it this year should be no surprise.
Earlier this year, the couple did surprise their fans when Fox appeared in MGK’s music video for his song “Lonely Road” featuring Jelly Roll. In the video, the SI Swimsuit model played the 34-year-old’s pregnant girlfriend, which sparked rumors that Fox could be pregnant in real life. However, it was all just acting.
In 2023, Fox published a collection of poetry titled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, in which she wrote about suffering a pregnancy loss. While speaking with Good Morning America, she opened up on the experience and how she and MGK responded. “I had never been through anything like that before in my life,” Fox said. “I have three kids. So, it was very difficult for both of us. And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean? And why did this happen?’”
Fox and MGK might make fewer public appearances these days, but that just means their rare outings are worth all the buzz. And while the actress’ hands were covered with her Halloween costume—making it impossible to see whether or not she was wearing her engagement ring—we wish nothing but the best for the couple.