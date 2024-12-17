Megan Thee Stallion Was a Galactic Goddess in Cut-Out One-Piece on Florida Beach
It’s been three years since musical artist Megan Thee Stallion graced the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and we’re truly still not over her stunning photo shoot. The “Mamushi” rapper, now 29 years old, was an absolute vision on the shores of the Miami, Fla. beach in 2021 when photographed by James Macari. As she declared in a behind the scenes video from the shoot, it was definitely “Hot Girl Summer,” and she was ready to celebrate by modeling some of the most memorable swimsuits in recent years. Oh, and she also brought along her adorable French bulldog 4oe, making for a wholesome—and sexy, of course—spread of images. She made history as the first rapper on the cover.
The Texas native, who celebrates a milestone birthday in February, joined fellow artists Tinashe and Anitta for the 2021 issue, and the talented trio took the stage to perform for that year’s launch party at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida. Megan headlined the event and performed songs like “Body” and “Cry Baby” wearing a fantastic all-leather ‘fit.
Though Megan’s full cover shoot was absolutely flawless, we have to call attention to the spacecore-inspired unique cut-out one piece from Dolce & Gabbana that’s a truly timeless option for warm-weather getaways. Of course, this weekend marks the official start of winter, but for me, that just means I need to start planning a trip to escape the cold. Let’s look back at the moment the rapper proved she’s a natural-born model, donning the awesome one-piece that Barbarella herself would be jealous of. 4oe joined his mama in the water, making for jaw-dropping results.
“When I think of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I just think of icons,” Megan said on set for her photo shoot in 2021. “Like, beautiful, gorgeous, sexy, hot, water. I wanted to do it all my life. Like, honestly, I was the little girl who was looking at the cover of Sports Illustrated, like, ‘One day this is going to be me.’ And I manifested it!”
The beloved rapper, who has won three Grammy Awards, released Megan: Act II in October, serving as a re-issue deluxe version of her 2023 album Megan, after leaving her label and launching her self-funded company Hot Girl Productions. Tracks like “Mamushi” featuring Yuki Chiba—and the remix featuring Twice—have seen widespread popularity on social media, especially on TikTok. Most recently, Megan appeared on the Twice track “Strategy,” resulting in an absolute bop.