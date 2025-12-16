Swimsuit

Birthday Girl Alix Earle Spiced Up Her Swimwear With This Body Chain in Jamaica

The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who turns 25 today, accented her itty-bitty bikinis with bold body jewelry on set.

Cara O’Bleness

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

When it comes to swimwear accessories, staples like hats, beach bags, sandals and cover-ups surely spring to mind. But if you’re Alix Earle, there’s no better—and bolder—beach accessory than a body chain. The content creator and two-time SI Swimsuit model, who celebrates her 25th birthday today, showcased some truly stunning body jewelry while on location in Jamaica for this year’s magazine.

Earle traveled to the Caribbean island nation to pose for photographer Yu Tsai, and there, the Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast host proved just how versatile a gold body chain can really be. The New Jersey native rocked the piece of statement jewelry with a delicate crochet swimsuit by Akoia Swim, a strapless striped set by Bamba Swim, an animal print two-piece by Indah, and two different Lybethras suits. So, before you jet off for your winter break beachside destination, consider adding a body chain to your jewelry collection to really make an impression.

Shop the Jacquie Aiche body chain Earle rocked in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue below.

JA x Tropic of C Jupiter Body Chain, $195 (jacquieaiche.com)

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Lybethras. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche. Necklace by Lizzie Fortunato. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

This stunning piece features 14K gold-plated brass and cubic zirconia with a marquise-style drip, plus a chain that wraps around the belly. No matter where you find yourself sunbathing next, this ornate piece of jewelry is sure to turn heads.

Earle knows a thing or two about head-turning looks, as the model made a major splash as SI Swimsuit’s very first digital cover model in June 2024. Just days after the news broke, Earle opened the Miami Swim Week runway show, where she strutted the runway at the W South Beach with her three younger sisters at her side. She made a triumphant return to the fold with this year’s feature in Jamaica, and once again walked the runway for SI Swimsuit during Swim Week.

“It has been a long-time dream of mine to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and I’m deeply honored to be named their first-ever digital cover star,” Earle stated last May. “Becoming part of the SI family and now joining alongside such strong, powerful and inspiring women is incredibly meaningful to me.”

In honor of Earle’s special day today, Dec. 16, and her continued partnership with SI Swimsuit, we’re showcasing a few more snaps from her sophomore feature, below, in which she nailed her poses while rocking body jewelry in Jamaica.

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Lybethras. Body Chain by Jacquie Aiche x Tropic of C. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Anna Hall poses in Jamaica for SI Swimsuit.
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Akoia Swim. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche x Tropic of C. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Bamba Swim. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Indah. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

