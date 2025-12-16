Birthday Girl Alix Earle Spiced Up Her Swimwear With This Body Chain in Jamaica
When it comes to swimwear accessories, staples like hats, beach bags, sandals and cover-ups surely spring to mind. But if you’re Alix Earle, there’s no better—and bolder—beach accessory than a body chain. The content creator and two-time SI Swimsuit model, who celebrates her 25th birthday today, showcased some truly stunning body jewelry while on location in Jamaica for this year’s magazine.
Earle traveled to the Caribbean island nation to pose for photographer Yu Tsai, and there, the Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast host proved just how versatile a gold body chain can really be. The New Jersey native rocked the piece of statement jewelry with a delicate crochet swimsuit by Akoia Swim, a strapless striped set by Bamba Swim, an animal print two-piece by Indah, and two different Lybethras suits. So, before you jet off for your winter break beachside destination, consider adding a body chain to your jewelry collection to really make an impression.
Shop the Jacquie Aiche body chain Earle rocked in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue below.
JA x Tropic of C Jupiter Body Chain, $195 (jacquieaiche.com)
This stunning piece features 14K gold-plated brass and cubic zirconia with a marquise-style drip, plus a chain that wraps around the belly. No matter where you find yourself sunbathing next, this ornate piece of jewelry is sure to turn heads.
Earle knows a thing or two about head-turning looks, as the model made a major splash as SI Swimsuit’s very first digital cover model in June 2024. Just days after the news broke, Earle opened the Miami Swim Week runway show, where she strutted the runway at the W South Beach with her three younger sisters at her side. She made a triumphant return to the fold with this year’s feature in Jamaica, and once again walked the runway for SI Swimsuit during Swim Week.
“It has been a long-time dream of mine to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and I’m deeply honored to be named their first-ever digital cover star,” Earle stated last May. “Becoming part of the SI family and now joining alongside such strong, powerful and inspiring women is incredibly meaningful to me.”
In honor of Earle’s special day today, Dec. 16, and her continued partnership with SI Swimsuit, we’re showcasing a few more snaps from her sophomore feature, below, in which she nailed her poses while rocking body jewelry in Jamaica.