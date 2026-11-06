Molly Sims, Model and YISE Beauty Founder, Just Shared Some Great Advice for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

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While many fans know her for her modeling gigs with brands like SI Swimsuit and Victoria’s Secret, Molly Sims is also a thriving entrepreneur. The model, mom and mogul launched her brand, YISE Beauty, in 2023, and since then, has grown her direct-to-consumer brand into a hugely popular lineup of best-sellers, which is now also carried in Sephora stores.

Earlier this week, Sims served as a guest lecturer at Harvard Business School, where she had the opportunity to speak with students about her brand. While on campus in Cambridge, Mass., the 53-year-old mom of three also recorded an episode of the Founder Mindset Podcast with host Reza Satchu and attended a dinner event with students and faculty.

Following the whirlwind experience on Tuesday, Nov. 3, Sims took to Instagram to share her appreciation of the opportunity, noting she “left feeling inspired, humbled, and incredibly grateful. A reminder that you never really know where life, hard work, and a little bit of courage will take you.”

Sims, who made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2000, after being photographed by Walter Chin in Hawai’i, also relayed a bit of wisdom to aspiring business owners in her Instagram caption earlier this week.

“ ... To all the future founders in those two classrooms… You’re smart,” Sims wrote. “You already know that. But being smart is only the beginning. Believe in YOURSELF. Believe in YOUR IDEA. Have conviction like you’ve never had before. Be bold. Take risks. Make mistakes — lots of them. Learn from them, get back up, and keep going. And most importantly, never lose that little part of you that believes anything is possible. Trust me… believe in the magic. Because sometimes the most extraordinary things happen when you do. ✨❤️.”

“From building a business to inspiring future entrepreneurs at Harvard! Such a beautiful reminder of what’s possible when women lead with vision and determination,” the Women Presidents Organization (WPO) nonprofit commented on another one of Sims’s posts from Harvard this week.

“Keep shining Molly you are an inspiration to all generations,” another user wrote.

“From a Kentucky girl who has used your skin care products from day one- to the Kentucky girl who developed and designed her skin care line and company, well done 🙌👏💗✨,” one fan applauded.

“Keep inspiring and showing that we can have multiple careers in our lifetime and continue going from strength to strength 🙌🙌👏💛,” an additional follower chimed.

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