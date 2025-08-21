6 Must-See Knit Swimsuits That Bring Glam to the Sand
Knit bikinis are a unique way to ensure your next beach moment is your most attention-grabbing ever.
Undoubtedly, the era of knit bikinis is going strong in 2025, and—if you need a little rundown on what to look out for when shopping for your next knit piece—these six swimsuits worn by breathtaking SI Swimsuit models will tell you everything you need to know:
Edges and trims
One thing to keep in mind when shopping for a knit swimsuit is the different edges and trims available. Take the two-piece Olivia Dunne wore here, for example.
The sides of the ensemble were intricately designed with tiny flowers across the length of her body. This gave the swimsuit a lot more personality and truly made it a dreamy-looking bikini to remember.
Types of knit designs
Here is a knit bikini showcasing the differences in spacing lines on knit designs.
Whether it’s a piece with less space between the stitches to provide more coverage or something with more spacing to flaunt the skin between fabric, there’s a great selection of swimsuits to discover. This two-piece by Akoia Swim that Katie Austin wore was a gorgeous one, and a great example of knit designs with tighter spacing.
All of the colors
In addition to the edges, trims and overall designs, knit swimwear can also be diverse in the way it uses color to make the whole piece flourish.
The white crochet base of this Jasmine Sanders ensemble was perfect for the various orange and blue shapes on top, making this swimsuit by Lauren Layne Swim an easy favorite—bonus points for the criss-cross lattice in the middle, as well as the decorative tassels!
Extra special embellishments
From beads and bands to buttons and crystals, there are tons of ways to make sure the knit swimsuit isn’t the only thing doing all the work.
Adding various decorations can also go a long way to make your bikini stand out from the rest. Be it something bright and flashy like rhinestones or something more subtle like the silver bands Beikobaby strategically placed on this light purple bikini worn by Lindsey Vonn, the possibilities are endless.
Fashionable fabrics
As good as they look, knit swimsuits are not just for making the beach your runway (although there’s no problem in doing just that!). Some knit swimwear can also be used for swimming, depending on the fabric.
For example, this tan bikini from Winston White—worn here by SI Swimsuit model Tara Lynn—was made from yarn but lined with spandex. The spandex allowed the swimsuit to be taken into the water, and the stretch of the fabric made it perfect for an array of water-related activities. Other stellar lining options include cotton and bamboo-based knit swimsuits.
Dazzling designs
Kamie Crawford’s watermelon-inspired crochet bikini was fun, light-hearted and made for a fantastic summer look.
The beauty of knit pieces is that they allow the creator to go as wild as they want with their imagination when it comes to designs. If there’s a vibe you have in mind for your next swimsuit moment, there’s likely a brand out there that brought that idea to life. It’s Now Cool is just one of the many knit-friendly swimwear brands out there to try!