Naomi Osaka Announces Split From Cordae After 5 Years of Dating With Heartfelt Message
Naomi Osaka has officially split from partner Cordae after over five years together.
Osaka, 27, took to her Instagram story to announce that she and Cordae, who is also the father of her daughter Shai, are no longer an item. Though her fans have questions regarding what may have led to the breakup or who may have initiated it, Osaka’s words assured that there’s “bad blood” between them and she’s grateful to have even had the opportunity to meet him in the first place.
“Hi everyone, just wanted to say that Cordae and I are no longer in a relationship,” Osaka, who appeared on the cover of SI Swimsuit in 2021, wrote on Jan. 6. “No bad blood at all, he’s a great person and an awesome dad. Honestly really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is my biggest blessing and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together ❤️."
Around the same time she shared the unfortunate news, Osaka proved to her followers that she was doing just fine as she stunned in an all-black jacket and flowy skirt combo. She wore her hair in a tight bun where the light brown color shone under the Waiheke Island sun. And to tie it all together, Osaka donned a large black and furry bindle bag.
“Wouldn’t be fair of me to leave without popping off a fit 🖤,” Osaka wrote in the caption for the post below, shared with her 2.8 million followers.
As for Cordae, the North Carolina rapper hasn’t spoken out about the breakup just yet. Rather he’s been taking this time to promote his artistry. One of his most recent projects includes a freestyle over Chris Brown’s “Yo (Excuse Me Miss)” beat. In the freestyle, he touches on numerous things, including his dynamic with an ex.
“Ex-girl ain’t want me but I ain’t want her neither,” Cordae rapped in the freestyle, later adding, “Middle finger to my ex, my favorite hand gesture.”
Cordae’s freestyle for Sway Calloway’s radio show can be found below.
It’s unclear if Cordae is referring to Osaka in this freestyle as the video was posted a week before the breakup announcement. Of course, he could’ve been talking about other exes he’s had in the past.
With Osaka traveling the world and Cordae about to embark on his 2025 tour to promote his album The Crossroads, it’s clear both celebrities are choosing to live their best lives as newly single individuals. Of course, based on Osaka’s peaceful message, we can assume they’ll co-parent their daughter Shai from here on out. So long as they remain in good standing with one another, they’ll be the perfect ex-partners and co-parents.