Alix Earle’s Midnight Blue Two-Piece Is a Winter Break Must-Have
Before traveling back to her home state of New Jersey to spend the holidays with her family, Alix Earle headed to Mexico for a sunlit vacation with her girls. The newly turned 25-year-old—who celebrated her birthday by the beach on Dec. 16—debuted a plethora of her coastal looks to Instagram throughout the festive excursion, and today, we’re highlighting where you can find one swimwear duo that’s perfect for your own winter getaway.
The pairing, of course, is a navy bikini from Tropic of C, which the SI Swimsuit digital cover model debuted in the second snap of a 19-slide carousel shared to her 5.3 million Instagram followers on the app over the weekend. She sported the adjustable string set while lounging on an outdoor couch and added just a pair of sunnies to complete the look.
The post garnered lots of attention online from fellow celebs, while the swimwear label disclosed the shade that Earle opted for while soaking up sun rays.
“Ur honor she’s thriving 🥂,” Avery Woods wrote.
Kelsey Anderson commented, “Omg 🔥”.
“shining in night gloss 😍,” the swimwear label penned to the post.
Looking to snag the content creator’s entire ensemble for yourself? We’ve got you covered with the specifics.
Tropic of C: Equator Top in Night Gloss ($100)
Earle paired Tropic of C’s “Equator Top” and “Praia Bottoms” for her day out with the girls. Both garments feature adjustable string straps to mold to your frame, and the SI Swimsuit model opted to wear its bottoms high on her hips.
Tropic of C: Praia Bottom in Night Gloss ($100)
While Earle’s suit is in a “limited edition” shade on the swimwear brand’s site, the combo comes in a slew of “signature colors” that you can get your hands on for any season. If you’d like to branch out beyond the winter hue, these fellow SI Swimsuit models donned the duo from the label in some of its other available hues.
More SI Swimsuit models rep the look
Olivia Dunne
Three-time SI brand model and SI Swimsuit 2025 cover girl, Dunne, sported the same set as Earle in the brand's “Tigresa” print while posing in Bermuda.
Ilona Maher
Maher also repped the same swimwear set in Bermuda for her shoot. You can replicate her look by securing the bikini in the color “Mama Africa.”