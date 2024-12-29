Naomi Osaka Shone Bright in the Malibu Water Rocking Unique One-Pieces, Cut-Outs
By the time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit got to photograph Naomi Osaka in California, this one-of-a-kind athlete was already a household name that no one could deny deserved every single ounce of her success. After all, Osaka is an extremely hard worker, proving time and time again that she’s a game-changing athlete. However, even at the apex of the world of tennis, Osaka let her hair down and enjoyed the journey in front of the camera for her brand debut.
In 2021, one of the few ways Osaka slowed down her fast-paced lifestyle was by allowing Sports Illustrated’s Yu Tsai to take flicks on the beach in Malibu, Calif. Here, Tsai and Osaka gave the world timeless photos of the champion, photos that she will certainly look back on fondly when reminiscing on she’s how far she’s come. As the year comes to an end, we’re reflecting on some of the biggest moments in SI Swimsuit history, and the tennis pro’s cover moment certainly makes that list.
A look that certainly stands out above the rest was the one where Osaka ditched the swimsuits and decided to channel an ethereal being in a simple drenched white cloth. This look was everything as Osaka delivered so many different expressions and poses, each of them showing off her confidence as well as how relaxed she was basking in the Californian sun and the state’s tranquil waters.
Years later, it’s clear that with Osaka, it’s easier to ask what she hasn’t done. The decorated champion has achieved so many accomplishments that there isn’t a single place that lays uncharted for this 27-year-old superstar. But new journeys don’t always come without their difficulties.
In July 2023, Osaka welcomed her first child––a healthy baby girl––with her longtime partner Cordae. While motherhood has been an exciting experience to officially step into, it was a huge adjustment for Osaka’s career as she had no choice but to take a brief hiatus. Expanding her family also required Osaka to rethink what the future of her tennis career looks like, considering whether or not she could mentally and physically continue to keep up with the intense demands and competitiveness of the tennis world.
Osaka wrestled with difficult feelings that left her feeling like she was a stranger in her own body after the birth of her child. She took to Instagram in August 2024 to let the world know how she's been feeling.
“[...] My biggest issue is that I don’t feel like I’m in my body. It’s a strange feeling, missing balls I shouldn’t miss, hitting ball softer than I remember I used to,” Osaka wrote on the post. “Don't get me wrong, I've played a handful of matches this year that I felt like I was myself and I know this moment is probably just a small phases from all the new transitions (clay, grass, clay, hard etc), however the only feeling I could liken how I feel right now to is being postpartum.”
The struggles with her body didn’t stop there as Osaka had no choice but to bow out of her match against Coco Gauff in October 2024 due to a back injury. It was a difficult decision, but she knew that her health was the main priority.
“Hi everyone, I just wanted to say I’m extremely thankful and happy to have played in Beijing. That being said I feel like I owe little backstory,” Osaka said at the time. “So I locked my back up during practice earlier and honestly wasn’t sure if I could even play but I just wanted to try. Unfortunately things just got progressively worse during the match. Totally worth it though."
Fortunately, Osaka is almost fully recovered and back into the swing of things, currently training to return to the tennis scene more determined than ever.
Osaka’s highly anticipated return to tennis has her fans thrilled about what her journey ahead looks like. Although the future is uncertain, one thing is for sure: Osaka will continue to give it all she has and continue to be the trailblazer that she is.
“I know life isn’t guaranteed so I want to do the best that I can with the time that I have, I want to teach my daughter that she can achieve so many things with hard work and perseverance,” Osaka added in her August Instagram statement. “I want her to aim for the stars and never think her dreams are too big.”