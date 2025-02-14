Nazanin Mandi Shares Amazing Snaps From SI Swimsuit Debut Which She Manifested for ‘Over Two Decades’
For more than 20 years, Nazanin Mandi has envisioned herself in SI Swimsuit—and now, she’s living that moment. The 38-year-old model, actress and life coach took to Instagram to celebrate her 2025 rookie debut, sharing a series of stunning behind the scenes photos from her shoot in Jamaica with photographer Yu Tsai. Alongside breathtaking images, she reflected on the significance of the opportunity.
“Proof that well over two decades of manifesting can come true,” she wrote. “Every year around New Year’s I would create a vision board—on that vision board would always feature SI Swimsuit ❤️ A publication that is not only purely iconic but a testament to celebrating & honoring the female form in its purest state. When I found out I was a 2025 Rookie I cried like a baby 😭 because I immediately pictured little me dreaming of booking this opportunity and how badly I have ALWAYS wanted this.”
The Southern California native, who has built a career blending entertainment, fashion and personal empowerment, has long been an advocate for self-love and confidence. Over the years, she has modeled for Vogue, Maxim and Playboy, while starring in campaigns for Savage x Fenty, CoverGirl and Good American. She has also appeared in films and television shows like That’s So Raven, The Young and the Restless and Twenties.
Beyond her work in front of the camera, Mandi has dedicated herself to helping others step into their own power. She founded You Bloome, a wellness community focused on self-growth, and authored The Art of Gratitude, which encourages mindfulness and personal reflection. Her platform is filled with candid conversations about mental health and body positivity.
For her SI Swimsuit feature, Mandi stunned in an array of swimwear that highlighted her effortless elegance, including a striking red crochet string bikini by Deparel. She exuded confidence in every frame, capturing the essence of SI Swimsuit—strength, beauty and authenticity.
She also credited the team behind the shoot for creating an environment where she felt empowered and celebrated. “I am honored to now be a part of the SI Swimsuit family! Thank you to @mj_day you’re an inspiration to say the least and the true definition of a boss,” she gushed about the editor in chief. “Ty for believing in me and my future. To the entire team I also thank you for making me feel the most beautiful, safe and confident I have felt in a very long time.”
Mandi wrapped up her message with gratitude, acknowledging her team and expressing excitement for what’s ahead: “Only the beginning… Xoxo.” The 2025 SI Swimsuit issue hits stands this May, but in the meantime, you can check out some behind the scenes images from her photo shoot here, and follow along on Instagram at @SI_Swimsuit.