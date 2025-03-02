NBA Legend Anthony Davis Puts His Height to Work—This Time for Scalp Care
Anthony Davis is no stranger to standing out. At 6’10”, the NBA star is used to towering over the competition on the court, but now he’s using his height for an entirely different reason: scalp care. As the newest Head of CeraVe, the Dallas Mavericks player is embracing his unique perspective—one that gives him a clear view of the top of people’s heads—to help destigmatize dandruff and highlight real solutions.
“For my whole life, I’ve been able to see people’s scalps, so it kind of just came to my advantage,” Davis jokes as to why he’s the perfect fit for the role. But for him, this campaign is more than just humor—it’s about changing the conversation around scalp health. “People try to hide dandruff, but in reality, 1 in 5 people have it. Even athletes and celebrities deal with it.” Now, Davis, who admits he has struggled with dandruff for a while and has tried multiple solutions, is helping others stay flake-free—just like he does every day.
CeraVe launched the campaign to bring awareness to the prevalence of dandruff and offer dermatologist-developed solutions that work. The brand introduced its Hydrating Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner ($9.99), featuring 1% Pyrithione Zinc, a clinically proven ingredient that eliminates up to 100% of visible flakes with regular use. Davis joins fellow Heads of CeraVe—UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers and social media icon Charli D’Amelio—to spark a conversation about scalp health while keeping things lighthearted.
The 31-year-old knows that personal care is just as important as game-day prep. Just as he sticks to a strict training and recovery regimen, scalp care has become a non-negotiable part of his daily routine. “It’s just like waking up and brushing your teeth,” he says. “Especially since you’re on TV—the camera picks up everything just like it does with your skin.”
Looking and feeling his best isn’t just influenced by style; it’s about confidence, Davis believes. That’s why he’s committed to staying flake-free both on and off the court. By opening up about his own experience, he hopes to show that dandruff is something that can be managed with the right products. And, that the solutions are completely within reach (no matter your height).
For Davis, the Head of CeraVe campaign goes beyond scalp care—it’s about shifting the way people discuss dandruff altogether. The 10-time NBA All-Star, who was recently traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Dallas Mavericks, wants to break the stigma surrounding scalp health. “I just want to make sure that I help the conversation to show that even people like myself—other athletes and celebrities that people look up to—are also going through the same thing,” he says. “I just want to help as much as I can and offer people a solution the way CeraVe helped me clear my problems.”
His goal? To make scalp care as routine as skincare while showing that the best way to handle dandruff isn’t to treat it head-on.
Learn more at cerave.com, and shop the brand‘s new haircare products, including the hydration line, on Amazon, Target or your local drugstore.