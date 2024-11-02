Nelly Korda Wows in Black One-Shoulder One-Piece for Her SI Swimsuit Debut
Professional golfer Nelly Korda is a force of nature. At the age of 26, she’s currently ranked the No. 1 female golfer in the world, has won the LPGA Tour a whopping 14 times and has represented the U.S. during multiple Olympics games—winning gold in 2020—and Solheim Cup matches—with 2024 being a winning year for the country. Having started playing golf at the age of 6, Korda’s fierce determination to be the best in her sport in the years since is truly inspiring.
Needless to say, Korda is a seriously impressive athlete and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome her into the SI Swimsuit fold. Today, the Florida native posed for our 2025 issue on the beautiful beaches of Boca Raton, Fla., photographed by Ben Horton, where she rocked timeless suits like a royal blue Yasmine Eslami two-piece and a black LaQuan Smith one-shoulder one-piece. The 26-year-old has been sharing behind-the-scenes videos and photos from the day on the SI Swimsuit Instagram page, but we couldn't just leave our readers hanging without a peek at one of her looks.
Stay tuned for Korda’s full feature ahead of the 2025 magazine in May, but in the meantime, we're thrilled to share the first full look here.
In the shots, Korda looks gorgeous wearing the LaQuan Smith one-piece mentioned, which is a really unique spin on a classic black suit. With one side featuring long sleeves and the other sleeveless, the golfer looks both sophisticated and edgy. Her blonde hair is styled in loose waves, perfect for the beach vibe. Her glam is simple, enhancing her natural beauty, complete with a light pink lip. As a Florida native, it’s no surprise Korda’s tan skin looks great in the water.
“We are thrilled to launch our shoot season for the 2025 issue with an extraordinary lineup of powerful female athletes,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day shared today. “This remarkable group, featuring Olympic medalists, world champions, and record holders, embodies the next generation of all-stars poised to transform the world of sports. They defy stereotypes and champion equality, inspiring young girls to envision themselves as both athletes and leaders. At SI Swimsuit, we’ve always celebrated the future of women, and there’s no better way to honor these remarkable achievements than by featuring them on the pages of our issue.”
