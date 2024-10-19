Nicola Coughlan Reveals the ‘Insulting’ Body Commentary She Can’t Stand
Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan landed on the cover of TIME magazine’s Oct. 28, 2024 issue, and the 37-year-old actress opened up about everything from her breakout role in Derry Girls to her current status as Penelope Featherington on the aforementioned hit Netflix series.
Following her character’s leading lady status in Season 3 of the show, Coughlan’s body has been the topic of much public discussion, with one reporter calling her “brave” for taking on the role. In her new interview with TIME, the Irish actress made her feelings known about the discourse over her body.
“I’m a few sizes below the average size of a woman in the U.K. and I’m seen as a ‘plus-size heroine,’” she stated. “I worked my arse off for that show. I barely saw my family and friends, and people were just going, ‘But your body.’ ... I don’t take it as nice. Making it about how I look is reductive and boring. What if I was suddenly going to play a ballerina and lose a s--- ton of weight, are you not going to like me anymore? That’s insane and so insulting.”
Following the screening event in Dublin this summer in which Coughlan was declared “brave” for getting nude on camera, the actress had the best strongly-worded response at the ready immediately.
“You know, it is hard, because I think women with my body type, women with perfect breasts, don’t get... we do not see ourselves on screen enough,” she quipped. “I’m very proud as a member of the perky breast community. I hope you enjoy seeing them.”
When TIME shared Coughlin’s cover on Instagram on Wednesday, announcing the actress as one of the publication’s Next Generation Leaders, it was met with plenty of hype from her fans.
“Simply incredible,” one person wrote. “Nicola really is the moment and exemplifies what it means to have style, talent and grace.”
“You deserve all the looks and all the recognition, you are simply an example to follow, you are an admirable woman, you inspire me totally.🙌🙌,” someone else added.
“She is a star she is a legend and she is the moment 💙👑,” another user gushed. “my role model.”
“@nicolacoughlan deserves all the recognition she is receiving!!” one fan cheered. “Such a perfect role model ❤️.”
