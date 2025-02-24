Nicole Havrda Is Driving Change: the 19-Year-Old Racer Signs With All-Female F1 Academy
Some race for the podium, others for the history books—Nicole Havrda is doing both. The 19-year-old rising star from Comox Valley, British Columbia has taken a bold step into the elite world of motorsports by joining the all-female F1 Academy, an innovative series designed to shatter longstanding barriers in a field historically dominated by men and develop young female talent for higher levels of motorsport.
Havrda’s racing career began at the age of 10. Now 19, she has already made history as the first female winner of the Formula Pro USA Championship and has competed in events including the Indian Racing League, Formula Regional Americas (where she secured four podium finishes) and the W Series. With her rookie campaign in the 2025 F1 Academy season on the horizon, she is poised to race on a global stage, including at the F1 Montreal Grand Prix, where millions will see her skill in action.
Adding an extra layer of power to her journey is her groundbreaking sponsorship with American Express. She’ll now be taking on her rookie campaign in F1 ACADEMY in the #2 American Express car operated by Hitech Grand Prix. “I’m honored to partner with American Express for my F1 ACADEMY debut this upcoming season, especially at the F1 Montreal Grand Prix in June,” Havrda shared. “Their support fuels my drive to compete at the highest level and I’m thrilled to represent a brand that champions performance, resilience, and ambition, both on and off the track.”
Her custom-designed race livery, race suit and helmet—crafted by AMEX’s in-house creative agency, OnBrand, in a sleek blue-and-silver design—will also spotlight women-owned small businesses throughout the season, transforming every lap into a celebration of empowerment and innovation.
F1 Academy, launched in 2023, is an all-female racing series aimed at giving emerging women drivers a clear pathway to higher competitive levels. The 2025 season’s calendar kicks off in Shanghai in late March, includes key events in Jeddah, Miami, Montreal, Zandvoort and Singapore, and ends in Las Vegas in November.
But, Havrda’s goals extend beyond the F1 Academy. She’s looking to win races this season and eventually secure a seat in either Formula 1 or the American IndyCar series. More importantly, she hopes her progress will pave the way for future generations of female racers. “The car doesn’t really care what gender you are. When you put the helmet on, no one really sees a difference,” she told WWD. “I just want to be there for the younger generation to help them and show them it’s possible.”
As the 2025 season approaches, Havrda’s commitment and vision set a new standard for women in racing. Her journey is a testament to resilience and ambition in a traditionally male-dominated arena. Her eyes may be on the road, but our gaze is laser-focused on this trailblazer in the fast lane of motorsports.