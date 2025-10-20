Nicole Williams English Issues Important Call-to-Action: ‘Mammograms Are Self-Care’
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer in their lifetimes. Aside from skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among U.S. women. This October, SI Swimsuit is committed to providing resources for breast cancer patients while sharing the stories of warriors who have been impacted by the disease. For more information, click here.
Participating in SI Swimsuit’s partnership with Hard Rock International for its26th annual PINKTOBER campaign in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month was a no-brainer for Nicole Williams English. The three-time SI Swimsuit model supported her mother-in-law, Susan, through breast cancer following her diagnosis in 2021, and the model and mom is passionate about using her platform to remind women to take charge of their breast health.
Williams English, who will turn 42 this year, got her first mammogram last year and wants to remind her 2.2 million Instagram followers that prioritizing your breast health is important—which is why she documented the process on her Stories last year.
“ We’re all sharing our laser facials and our massages and all the things that we do for self-care, but what about the self-care that comes with longevity for your health?” Williams English says. “Mammograms are a part of self-care, ultrasounds are part of self-care. I think that [combining that] with all the other self-care that we all brag about is cool. Then the more people get checked, the sooner you find out if there is an issue and you can tackle it before it becomes too late.”
Williams English points out that the dialogue around breast cancer education and early detection has become much more open in recent years, which she finds inspiring. “The more our generation talks about [breast cancer awareness] or the next generation talks about it, it makes it more acceptable and more normal,” she says. “[Normalizing] check-ups can [lead to a] more positive outcome.”
The PINKTOBER campaign hopes to contribute to that dialogue through storytelling and the sale of limited-edition T-shirts, hoodies, pins, hats, tumblers and tote bags, all of which were modeled by Williams English and fellow SI Swimsuit stars Roshumba Williams and Jasmine Sanders. This year, a portion of proceeds from the campaign will be donated to the American Cancer Society on behalf of the Hard Rock Heals Foundation.
In addition to knowing how to conduct a breast self-exam at home, it’s important for women to stay up-to-date on annual breast cancer screenings. For those with average risk, it is recommended to start getting an annual mammogram at age 40. Find information on free and low-cost breast cancer screenings here.